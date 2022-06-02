Arricano Real Estate : Regarding the update of information on Arricano

Arricano Real Estate Plc, a leading developer of Ukrainian shopping malls, announced on the AIM media platform of the London Stock Exchange that all shopping malls are currently open and operate. However, trading activity is significantly lower compared to the same period last year.

Given the war in Ukraine, this year Arricano's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 will not be issued until June 30, 2022. Trading in shares will be suspended after June 30, 2022 and will be resumed after the publication of the audited financial statements.

"Since the beginning of the war, our key goal has been the safety of visitors, frontline teams and the smooth operation of the shopping mall, so that Ukrainians can buy the necessary goods. This applies to both local communities and IDPs who have arrived in the cities where our shopping malls are located. At the same time, we implemented social programs in cooperation with recipients who needed our help. We are working, the number of our tenants in the shopping malls resuming their activities is increasing every time. As Arricano is a public company, we have always reported openly on our achievements. This year, because of the war, we are forced to postpone the audit. We will conduct it as soon as possible", said Anna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano.

