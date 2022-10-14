Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arricano Real Estate PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARO   CY0102941610

ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC

(ARO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
0.2500 USD    0.00%
09:13aArricano Real Estate : supports Ukraine's energy system
PU
09/30Arricano Real Estate PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/01Arricano Real Estate PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arricano Real Estate : supports Ukraine's energy system

10/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arricano is currently making maximum efforts to support the Ukrainian energy system and, in particular, to save and rationally use electricity.
Arricano shopping malls are built to European standards - the principles of effective facility management are already laid down at the design and construction stage.
Currently, in order to further reduce the level of electricity consumption, teams of shopping malls have taken a number of operational measures:
• to stabilize power grids at the facilities, the use of lighting on the facade of the building, in shopping galleries and on parking lots is minimized (within the safety limits);
• in shopping malls, exclusively energy-saving luminaires are used;
• new algorithms for the operation of ventilation and air conditioning systems have been developed and implemented;
• both external and internal processes of energy use have been optimized;
• elevators are turned off in shopping malls;
• all screens on the facades are turned off.
Shopping mall tenants also pay special attention to the use of energy supply and take possible measures to save electricity.
We call on our visitors and all responsible businesses to rethink the use of electricity, help ensuring the stable functioning of power grids and support the Ukrainian power system.
Take care of yourself and your loved ones!
Together we will win!

Disclaimer

Arricano Real Estate plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC
09:13aArricano Real Estate : supports Ukraine's energy system
PU
09/30Arricano Real Estate PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/01Arricano Real Estate PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
08/01Arricano Real Estate PLC Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
06/28Arricano Real Estate : Inna Morozova has been appointed Marketing Director of Arricano
PU
06/22Arricano Real Estate : About CSR "Kinder together" and "Humanity is our asset" at Arricano
PU
06/07Arricano Real Estate : Dear journalists!
PU
06/02Arricano Real Estate : Regarding the update of information on Arricano
PU
05/30Arricano Real Estate PLC Proposes Dividend
CI
04/25Arricano Real Estate : Happy Easter!
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,2 M - -
Net income 2021 37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 85,9  - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 25,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 9,56%
Chart ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arricano Real Estate PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ganna Chubotina Chief Executive Officer
Lauri Reinberg Head-Financial Control
Olexander Nemer Director-Information Technology Department
Nikolai Yakimenko Head-Projects & Programs
Maya Antonova Head-Administration Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC-23.08%26
SCENTRE GROUP-18.99%8 307
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-27.13%3 392
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-35.04%3 250
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED41.46%3 026
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.33.07%2 769