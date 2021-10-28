Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arricano Real Estate PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARO   CY0102941610

ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC

(ARO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Refinancing of Loan Facility

10/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Refinancing of Loan Facility 28-Oct-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

28 October 2021

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

Refinancing of Loan Facility

Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce that, today, JSC Livoberezhzhiainvest, a subsidiary of Arricano, entered into a loan agreement with JSC Alfa-Bank for a 5 year term loan in an amount of USUSD18 million.

The proceeds of the loan, the commercial terms of which are broadly in line with those of the Arricano's existing loans, will be utilised mainly to repay USUSD11.2 million of an existing loan with Taskombank JSC and JSC "Universal Bank" as well as to finance construction of Arricano's new shopping mall Lukianivka, which is located in Kyiv.

Commenting on the loan, Ganna Chubotina, CEO, said:

"The management of Arricano is very pleased to have secured further financing for this very promising development in the Shevchenkivs'kyi district of Kyiv. We are pleased to be partnering with Alfa-Bank which is one of the leading financial institutions in Ukraine."

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           CY0102941610 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           ARO 
LEI Code:       213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   125509 
EQS News ID:    1244588 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244588&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

All news about ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC
01:01pRefinancing of Loan Facility
DJ
10/21DENYS KORNUTA : shopping mall's tenant-mix update as a response to consumer requests
PU
10/20ARRICANO REAL ESTATE : About the visit of the Minister of Health of Ukraine to the City Ma..
PU
10/18RETAIL HACKS BY ARRICANO : To like or not to like? It is better to click. Marharyta Danyle..
PU
10/13PROSPEKT-RESPECT : dynamics of shopping mall modeling for 7 years
PU
10/06ARRICANO REAL ESTATE : Anna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano
PU
09/24ARRICANO REAL ESTATE : Growth in operating profit and net asset value – Arricano unv..
PU
09/24ARRICANO REAL ESTATE : Teachers' Self Upgrade - Arricano's new social and educational init..
PU
09/23LOCKDOWN WITHIN THE LAW : instructions for finding up-to-date information
PU
09/23ARRICANO REAL ESTATE : 22.09.2021 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of A..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32,3 M - -
Net income 2020 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 33,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,55%
Chart ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arricano Real Estate PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,33 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ganna Chubotina Chief Executive Officer
Lauri Reinberg Chief Financial Officer
Olexander Nemer Director-Information Technology Department
Nikolai Yakimenko Director-Operations & Maintenance
Maya Antonova Head-Administration Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC8.33%34
SCENTRE GROUP12.23%12 151
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.49.01%5 449
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-1.65%3 347
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY1.40%3 217
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-0.64%3 109