  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Arricano Real Estate PLC
  News
  Summary
    ARO   CY0102941610

ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC

(ARO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Result of AGM and Directorate Change

07/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) 
Result of AGM and Directorate Change 
19-Jul-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 July 2021 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
("Arricano" or the "Company") 
Result of AGM and Change to Directorate 
Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 4, all of the resolutions at its annual general 
meeting today were duly approved. 
Resolution 4, which concerned the re-appointment of the Company's Chairman, Mr Urmas Somelar, as a Director of the 
Company, was withdrawn as a result of his decision not to seek re-appointment as Director at the AGM.  Mr Somelar today 
informed the Company of his decision to retire as Director and as Chairman of the Board for personal reasons. 
The Board has agreed that Mr Georgios Komodromos, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will succeed Mr 
Somelar as Chairman pending the appointment of a permanent independent successor. 
Mr Somelar commented: "It has been my pleasure to act as Chairman of Arricano since September 2018 and I am delighted 
that, as I leave it to pursue other interests, it is trading well against the continuing backdrop of the COVID 
pandemic. I wish the company and its staff continuing success." 
Ganna Chubotina, Chief Executive Officer of Arricano, commented: "We are all grateful to Urmas Somelar for his wise 
guidance over the last few years and wish him every success in his future endeavours". 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc 
Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
Nominated Adviser and Broker: 
WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
Financial PR: 
Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           CY0102941610 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARO 
LEI Code:       213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   117961 
EQS News ID:    1220049 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220049&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32,3 M - -
Net income 2020 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 33,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,55%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,33 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ganna Chubotina Chief Executive Officer
Lauri Reinberg Chief Financial Officer
Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman
Olexander Nemer Director-Information Technology Department
Nikolai Yakimenko Director-Operations & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC8.33%34
SCENTRE GROUP-5.76%11 070
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.06%3 649
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-0.68%3 300
PLAZA S.A.-2.37%3 255
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-11.78%3 113