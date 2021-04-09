Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres
09-Apr-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
9 April 2021
Arricano Real Estate Plc
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")
Temporary closure of retail shopping centres
Further to the announcement dated 18 March 2021, Arricano announces that the restrictions regarding customer access to
Kyiv retail shopping centres, which had been due to expire today, have been extended until further notice.
As a result, apart from hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other essential stores, outlets in Arricano's Prospekt, Rayon
and City Mall centres remain closed until further notice.
Its other shopping centres, however, are trading normally.
A further announcement will be made when the centres are allowed to re-open fully.
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc
Tel: +357 25 582 535
Ganna Chubotina
Nominated Adviser and Broker:
WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
Financial PR:
Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 98233
EQS News ID: 1183147
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 09, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)