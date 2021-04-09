Log in
04/09 03:00:00 am
0.3 USD   --.--%
10:01aTemporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres
DJ
04/06ARRICANO REAL ESTATE  : to Close Retail Stores in Ukraine Shopping Center
MT
04/06Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centre
DJ
Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres

04/09/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) 
Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres 
09-Apr-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 
 
9 April 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") 
Temporary closure of retail shopping centres 
 
Further to the announcement dated 18 March 2021, Arricano announces that the restrictions regarding customer access to 
Kyiv retail shopping centres, which had been due to expire today, have been extended until further notice. 
As a result, apart from hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other essential stores, outlets in Arricano's Prospekt, Rayon 
and City Mall centres remain closed until further notice. 
Its other shopping centres, however, are trading normally. 
A further announcement will be made when the centres are allowed to re-open fully. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc 
Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
Nominated Adviser and Broker: 
WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
Financial PR: 
Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           CY0102941610 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARO 
LEI Code:       213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   98233 
EQS News ID:    1183147 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

