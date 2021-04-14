Log in
Update on Sky Mall

04/14/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
Update on Sky Mall 
14-Apr-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 April 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") 
New Details in the Sky Mall Raiding Case 
Further to the announcement dated 30 March 2021, Arricano announces that the Kyiv Appellate Court order that the 
ownership of Sky Mall be completely frozen pending the determination of the ongoing criminal proceedings in Ukraine 
relating to Sky Mall has been cancelled by the Kyiv Pecherskyi District Court. 
A further announcement will be issued when appropriate. 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc 
Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
Nominated Adviser and Broker: 
WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
Financial PR: 
Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1184691 14-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

