Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Arrival SA (“Arrival” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARVL) on behalf of Arrival stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Arrival has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 3, 2023, Arrival and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V, a special purpose acquisition company, issued a press release “announc[ing] that both companies have agreed to terminate the business combination agreement (‘BCA’) initially signed April 6, 2023. Arrival stated that it “has engaged the services of TD Cowen and Teneo Financial Advisory to ensure the company’s seamless transition and to pursue alternative avenues that will provide the company with additional liquidity.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $0.39 per share, or 14.08%, to close at $2.38 per share on July 5, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arrival shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230714189254/en/