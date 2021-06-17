Log in
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
Arrival Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement

06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
LONDON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (formerly Arrival Group) (the “Company”; Ordinary Shares - NASDAQ: ARVL; CUSIP No. L0423Q 108; Warrants - NASDAQ: ARVLW; CUSIP No. L0423Q 116), the global company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies, has today announced that its registration statement on Form F-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 17, 2021. Such declaration does not imply that the SEC has approved or opined on the merits of the offering.

The registration statement was filed in accordance with contractual arrangements entered into in connection with Arrival’s recently completed business combination with CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG”) which closed on March 24, 2021. The registration statement registers for resale certain ordinary shares issued in connection with the business combination as well as ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants assumed by Arrival in connection with the business combination.

Only the shareholders named in the registration statement may use the related prospectus to resell their ordinary shares and any ordinary shares that may be issued to them upon exercise of certain warrants. The registration statement also registers the issuance of ordinary shares by the Company upon exercise of warrants.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arrival

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best-in-class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1,900 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first four Microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA, Madrid, Spain, and Bicester, UK.

Forward Looking Statements

The matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Certain of these risks are set forth in Arrival’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Arrival assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Arrival does not give any assurance that Arrival will achieve its expectations.

Media Contacts

Media
pr@arrival.com

Investors
ir@arrival.com


