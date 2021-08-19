Log in
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
Arrival Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

08/19/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • The Deutsche Bank dbAccess IAA Cars Conference on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 am ET/2:00 pm BST; and
  • The Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 8:40 am ET/1:40 pm BST.

Webcasts of the events will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.arrival.com.

About Arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories.Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are leading the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our radical new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. 

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg.

Media Contacts

For Arrival

Media

pr@arrival.com 

Investors

ir@arrival.com 


All news about ARRIVAL
04:06pArrival Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation
08/12ARRIVAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
08/12ARRIVAL : Former Motorola Solutions Executive to Join Arrival as CFO
08/12ARRIVAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
08/12Arrival Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
08/12ARRIVAL : Announces John Wozniak as Chief Financial Officer
08/12Arrival Announces Executive Changes
08/11ARRIVAL : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)
08/05ARRIVAL : to Collaborate With Microsoft on Open Platform for Vehicle Data
08/05ARRIVAL : co-developing its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -615 M -718 M -718 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -49,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 783 M 6 769 M 6 753 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 24,7%
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
Timothy Bruce Holbrow Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL0.00%6 769
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)39.85%73 544
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.28%28 852
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)17.51%15 840
HAL TRUST28.31%14 990
LIFCO AB (PUBL)59.70%13 090