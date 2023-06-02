Arrival : Appointment of Director - Form 6-K

Appointment of Director

On May 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of Arrival (the "Board") appointed Maxim Krasnykh as a non-executive director and member of the audit committee.

Mr. Krasnykh is a technology executive and entrepreneur. Currently, he serves as the founder and chief executive officer of a business-to-business,software-as-a-service startup specializing in the future of work. From 2014 to 2022, Mr. Krasnykh played pivotal roles as the vice president of strategy and corporate development, chief operating officer, and co-chief executive officer at Gett. During his tenure at Gett, Mr. Krasnykh guided the company from the Series A stage to over $300 million in revenue and profitability. From 2011 to 2014, he served as an investment director at Intel Capital, where he led technology investments on behalf of Intel Corporation. Prior to Intel, Mr. Krasnykh held various positions in corporate finance, strategy, and private equity, including at Fleming Family and Partners and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Krasnykh holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and is a member of the CFA Institute and the National Association of Corporate Directors.