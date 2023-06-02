Advanced search
    ARVL   LU2607735342

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
3.750 USD   +0.81%
05:00pArrival : Appointment of Director - Form 6-K
PU
05/30Shyft Group's new Blue Arc launching medium-duty electric vans, trucks
RE
05/15Arrival : Webinar Transcript
PU
Arrival : Appointment of Director - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
Appointment of Director

On May 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of Arrival (the "Board") appointed Maxim Krasnykh as a non-executive director and member of the audit committee.

Mr. Krasnykh is a technology executive and entrepreneur. Currently, he serves as the founder and chief executive officer of a business-to-business,software-as-a-service startup specializing in the future of work. From 2014 to 2022, Mr. Krasnykh played pivotal roles as the vice president of strategy and corporate development, chief operating officer, and co-chief executive officer at Gett. During his tenure at Gett, Mr. Krasnykh guided the company from the Series A stage to over $300 million in revenue and profitability. From 2011 to 2014, he served as an investment director at Intel Capital, where he led technology investments on behalf of Intel Corporation. Prior to Intel, Mr. Krasnykh held various positions in corporate finance, strategy, and private equity, including at Fleming Family and Partners and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Krasnykh holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and is a member of the CFA Institute and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arrival SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 20:59:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
