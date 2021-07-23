Log in
Arrival : Completion of Warrant Redemption (Form 6-K)

07/23/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Completion of Warrant Redemption

On June 18, 2021, Arrival (the 'Company') issued a press release announcing the redemption of all of its outstanding public warrants (the 'Public Warrants') for $0.01 per warrant on July 19, 2021 pursuant to the terms of that certain Warrant Agreement dated as of December 12, 2019 by and between CIIG Merger Corp. ('CIIG') and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, which was assumed by the Company in connection with the business combination between CIIG, the Company and ARSNL Merger Sub Inc.

On July 21, 2021, the Company completed the redemption of 711,536 outstanding Public Warrants for $0.01 per warrant. Prior to the redemption and since the Company's announcement on June 18, 2021, the Company had received approximately $140.6 million of cash proceeds resulting from the exercise of 12,225,957 outstanding Public Warrants. Each Public Warrant was exercisable for one of the Company's ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. In addition, since June 18, 2021, 4,783,334 private warrants were exercised on a cashless basis resulting in the issuance of 2,048,117 ordinary shares of the Company. The Company currently has 620,431,341 ordinary shares outstanding.

Disclaimer

Arrival Group SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 20:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1 054 M -1 240 M -1 240 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -62,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 209 M 8 486 M 8 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 23,3%
