  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:40:22 2023-03-21 pm EDT
0.1600 USD   -0.06%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arrival : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

03/21/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN EACH OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENTS ON FORM F-3 (FILE NO. 333-254885, FILE NO. 333-266472 AND FILE NO. 333-270019) AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 (FILE NO. 333-259673) OF ARRIVAL AND TO BE A PART THEREOF FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THIS REPORT IS FURNISHED, TO THE EXTENT NOT SUPERSEDED BY DOCUMENTS OR REPORTS SUBSEQUENTLY FILED OR FURNISHED.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT



On March 16, 2023, Arrival (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that Dr. Yunseong Hwang has stepped down from Arrival's Board of Directors, effective immediately. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 6-K.



Exhibit Index

Exhibit Number
Exhibit Title
99.1
Press Release issued by Arrival on March 21, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arrival Group SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -508 M -544 M -544 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 122 M 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 695
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,16
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Torgov Chief Executive Officer
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
Denis Sverdlov Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Kristen M. O'Hara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL0.38%122
TESLA, INC.48.77%579 822
LI AUTO INC.11.96%22 313
NIO INC.-10.26%14 459
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.74%14 089
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.35%12 071