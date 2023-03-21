Arrival : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT
On March 16, 2023, Arrival (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that Dr. Yunseong Hwang has stepped down from Arrival's Board of Directors, effective immediately. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 6-K.
Exhibit Index
|
|
Exhibit Number
|
Exhibit Title
|
99.1
|
Press Release issued by Arrival on March 21, 2023
