Arrival : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐





THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN EACH OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENTS ON FORM F-3 (FILE NO. 333-254885, FILE NO. 333-266472 AND FILE NO. 333-270019) AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 (FILE NO. 333-259673) OF ARRIVAL AND TO BE A PART THEREOF FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THIS REPORT IS FURNISHED, TO THE EXTENT NOT SUPERSEDED BY DOCUMENTS OR REPORTS SUBSEQUENTLY FILED OR FURNISHED.





INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT













On March 16, 2023, Arrival (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that Dr. Yunseong Hwang has stepped down from Arrival's Board of Directors, effective immediately. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report on Form 6-K.













Exhibit Index





Exhibit Number

Exhibit Title 99.1 Press Release issued by Arrival on March 21, 2023



