Arrival : Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K

Arrival Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Non-binding Orders and LOIs doubled to c.134k1 vehicles Van SOP in Q3 with 400-600 Vans expected to be delivered to customers this year Ended Q4 2021 with approximately $905mm2 in cash and cash equivalents Luxembourg, March 2, 2022 - Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) today reported unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "2021 was a transformative year for Arrival where we saw our key technologies coming together in readiness for delivering vehicles to our first customers," said Denis Sverdlov, Arrival Founder and CEO. "We have kicked off 2022 with a major achievement as our first Van skateboard structure was assembled robotically using both our technology cell and AMRs in our Bicester Microfactory - an important step towards full vehicle production using our unique production process. In addition, our non-binding orders and LOIs have doubled to c.134k¹ vehicles - further proof of the rapid global transition to electric vehicles and the capability of our products to enable this transition. We are confident we will launch production utilizing our unique proprietary production process, software, hardware and robotics to meet demand and capture a significant share of this total addressable market. 2022 is an important year in this journey as we begin production of our Bus and Van and delivery of these vehicles to our customers." Recent Business Highlights Commercial • Demand for products continues to grow with non-binding LOIs and orders increasing over 2x to c.134k¹ vehicles • Public road trials with First Bus expected to start in Q1 2022. First Bus has worked together with Local Authorities in England to submit government backed funding applications which would potentially see up to 193 of Arrival's new electric Buses be incorporated into their fleet following completion of successful trials Production Process • Completed first assembly of a Van skateboard structure robotically in a Microfactory technology cell using Arrival's proprietary Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) marking a significant step towards start of production • Announced a high voltage battery module (HVBM) facility in Charlotte to service US operations contributing 150 jobs Bus • First two Bus milestones of Trial Bus production and Bus Proving Ground trials achieved • Bus certification in progress with primary structures certification and development of steering and braking base calibrations completed • Production of saleable Buses expected to start in the UK in the second half of 2022 to meet local demand with Rock Hill production starting at a later date

Van • EU/UK certification testing in progress, with US testing to commence in Q3 2022. Base brake and steering calibration, stability control and cold environment tests in Sweden complete • On track with Van Start of Production expected in Bicester, UK in Q3 2022 and Charlotte, USA in Q4 2022 • 400-600 Vans expected to be built this year with delivery of these vehicles to UPS and select customers Other • Successfully completed upsized Follow On offering and issuance of Green Convertible Senior Notes raising total approximate net proceeds of c.$648mm3 Updated Target Milestones Arrival is laser focussed on achieving first production for the Bus and Van. Given recent developments the company has updated its target milestones as follows: Bus milestones Expected Timing Van milestones Expected Timing 1. Trial Bus production Achieved 1. Public road trials Q1 2022 2. Proving ground trials Achieved 2. Final prototype Van build Q1 2022 3. Bus Certification Q1 2022 3. Bicester equipment installation Q2 2022 4. Public road trials Q1 2022 4. Full product certification Q2 2022 5. UK production of saleable Buses H2 2022 5. Bicester/Charlotte Van SOP Q3/Q4 2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results • Expected Loss for the period of €37-46 million($42-52 million2), compared to a loss for the period of €34 million (c.$40 million2) in the fourth quarter of 2020 • Expected adjusted EBITDA loss for the period of €49-58 million($56-66 million2), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of €37 million ($44 million2) in the fourth quarter of 2020 • Expected Capital expenditure for the period, including tangible and intangible purchases, of €79-88 million(c.$90-100 million2), compared to €47 million ($56 million2) in the fourth quarter of 2020 • Cash and cash equivalents of €796 million ($905 million2) as of December 31st, 2021 • Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 totalled 636,775,162. Weighted average shares outstanding in Q4 2021 were 611,762,831

Full Year 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results • Expected Loss for the year of €1,087-1,096 million($1,286-1,296 million2), compared to a loss of €83 million (c.$95 million2) in 2020. The full-year 2021 loss includes a one-timenon-cash charge of €1.0 billion (c.$1,205 million2) associated with the merger of Arrival and CIIG • Expected adjusted EBITDA loss for the year of €150-159 million(c.$178-188 million2), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of €81 million (c.$93 million2) in 2020 • Expected Capital expenditure, including tangible and intangible purchases, for the year of €267-275 million(c.$315-325 million2), compared to €107 million (c.$122 million2) in 2020 • Arrival's full financial statements for FY 2021 will be published on April 8th, 2022 2022 Outlook Arrival expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $185-225 million and Capex of $380-420 million for the full year 2022. The Company continues to expect Van production to begin in Bicester in Q3 2022 and Charlotte in Q4 2022 and expects to produce and sell 400-600 Vans this year as it ramps production in these two Microfactories. For Bus, Arrival will be building saleable Buses in the UK and expects these will be used in customer trials in 2022. The priorities for this year are completing Bus and Van vehicle certification, starting production with our unique method and ensuring the highest possible quality for our first vehicles. Preliminary Financial Data The preliminary financial information included in this release is subject to completion of Arrival's year-end close procedures and further financial review. As a result, the preliminary results reflect Arrival's preliminary estimate with respect to such information, based on information currently available to management, and may differ from Arrival's actual financial results as of and for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. These preliminary estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and they should not be viewed as indicative of our results for any future period. Webcast Information Arrival will host a Zoom webinar at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time today, March 2, 2022, to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 unaudited preliminary financial results. The live webcast will be accessible on the Company's website at investors.arrival.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Non-IFRS Financial Measures This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA which Arrival utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that is not a measure recognized under IFRS. This non-IFRS measure should not be considered an alternative to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for impairment of intangible assets and financial assets, share option expenses, listing expenses, fair value adjustments on Warrants, reversal of difference between fair value and nominal value of loans that got settled during the period, realised and unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses and transaction bonuses. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating loss, see the reconciliation table included later in this press release.

In addition, forecasts about future costs and other financial metrics and our expectations as to our ability to execute on our current business plan in the near term and the longer term are based on a number of assumptions we make, including the following assumptions that Arrival's management believed to be material: • Operational assumptions, including, the development and commercialization of Arrival's vehicles, the roll out of Arrival's Microfactory manufacturing locations, the production capacity of Arrival's Microfactories, the selection of Arrival's products by customers in the commercial Van and Bus industry, growth in the various markets Arrival is targeting, average selling prices and resulting sales of vehicles.

Capital expenditure is based on a number of assumptions regarding the expenditure required to build Arrival's Microfactories, including the cost of initial set up of factory facilities and the cost of manufacturing and assembly equipment. In making the foregoing assumptions, Arrival's management relied on a number of factors, including: its experience in the automotive industry, its experience in the period since the inception of the company and current pricing estimates for prototype vehicles and vehicle components as well as the projected costs for first factory locations that are already in development; its best estimates of the timing for the development and commercialization of its vehicles and overall vehicle development process; its best estimates of current and future customers purchasing Arrival's vehicles; and third-party forecasts for industry growth.

Media Contacts For Arrival Media pr@arrival.com Investors ir@arrival.com 1 Company estimates as of March 2022: Total includes 10k order and 10k option from UPS. All orders and LOIs are non-binding and subject to cancellation and/or modification at any time 2 Exchange rate for the quarters ended December 2021 and December 2020 based on average daily EUR/USD of 0.8745 from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and 0.8387 from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 respectively. Exchange rate for the years ended December 2021 and December 2020 based on average daily EUR/USD 0.8458 from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and 0.8774 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 respectively. Exchange rate for cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 based on EUR/USD of 0.8793 on December 31, 2021