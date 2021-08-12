Arrival : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)

Announced the hire of John Wozniak as CFO who takes over from interim CFO Tim Holbrow. Tim has been an invaluable leader in Arrival's team and will continue in a senior leadership role as SVP Strategic Finance

Announced initial order¹ of 3,000 vans from Leaseplan with the company selected as the preferred operational leasing partner for Arrival electric vans in Europe. Leaseplan has a global fleet of 1.9 million vehicles and is one of the world's leading providers of delivery vans-as-a-service

'We are delighted to have announced our current non-binding Orders and LOIs total c.59k¹ vehicles with the most recent addition in India for our Bus platform,' said Denis Sverdlov, CEO and founder of Arrival. 'This highlights the tremendous growth we are experiencing at Arrival and is a further validation of our vehicle portfolio, unique technologies and new method of producing EVs. In addition to this we have announced important partnerships with Microsoft, Hitachi, Ambarella and STMicroelectronics, which are all key to enhancing our vehicle offering and the complete ecosystem we are building at Arrival. Finally we have provided a detailed roadmap for each of our bus and van platforms with specific milestones highlighted between now and the start of production for each so that investors can closely track our progress in the coming quarters.'

¹ Source: Company estimates as of August 2021 - LOIs include UPS option for additional 10k vehicles and Leaseplan partnership which is subject to completion of final documentation expected in Q3 2021. All references to orders and LOIs are non-binding and subject to cancellation or modification at any time

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

• EBITDA loss of €29 million, compared to a loss of €12 million in the second quarter of 2020

• Adjusted EBITDA loss of €35 million, compared to a loss of €12 million in the second quarter of 2020

• Administrative expenses of €35 million and not capitalised R&D expenses of €6 million (Q2 2020: Administrative expenses of €10 million and not capitalised R&D expenses of €4 million)

• Capital expenditure of €65 million in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2020: €20 million)

• Cash and cash equivalents of €445 million as of June 30, 2021; includes €58 million from the public warrant redemption process with an additional c.€60 million to come

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA which Arrival utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). This non-IFRS measure should not be considered an alternative to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating loss, see the reconciliation table included later in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Arrival and the markets in which it operates and Arrival's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words 'believe,' 'project,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'strategy,' 'future,' 'opportunity,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' 'will be,' 'will continue,' 'will likely result,' and similar expressions. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the impact of COVID-19 on Arrival's business; (ii) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Arrival operates, (iii) the risk that Arrival and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Arrival's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (iv) the risk that Arrival may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that Arrival experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations, (vi) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; (vii) the risk that the utilization of Microfactories will not provide the expected benefits due to, among other things, the inability to locate appropriate buildings to use as Microfactories, Microfactories needing a larger than anticipated factory footprint, and the inability of Arrival to deploy Microfactories in the anticipated time frame; (viii) the risk that the orders that have been placed for vehicles, including the order from UPS, are cancelled or modified; (ix) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Arrival's products and services; and (x) the risk that Arrival will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and (xi) the risk that Arrival is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the 'Risk Factors' section of Arrival's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on April 30, 2021 and other documents filed by Arrival with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Arrival assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Arrival does not give any assurance that Arrival will achieve its expectations.

