LUXEMBOURG, October 10, 2023 -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) announces that following a detailed review of its operations and its markets, the Company took actions beginning on October 5, 2023, to further reduce its operating costs and to optimize the deployment of its current cash resources. This includes the difficult decision to reduce its global workforce by up to approximately 25%.



