Arrival : Announces Redemption of Warrants (Form 6-K)

Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants

London, U.K. and Charlotte, USA - June 18, 2021 - Arrival (the 'Company'; Ordinary Shares - NASDAQ: ARVL; CUSIP No. L0423Q 108; Warrants - NASDAQ: ARVLW; CUSIP No. L0423Q 116) announced today that the Company has elected to redeem, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 19, 2021 (the 'Redemption Date'), all of the Company's outstanding warrants ('Public Warrants') that were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated as of December 12, 2019 by and between CIIG Merger Corp. ('CIIG') and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, as a part of the units sold in CIIG's initial public offering ('IPO'), which Public Warrants were assumed by the Company in connection with the business combination between CIIG, the Company and ARSNL Merger Sub Inc.

Each Public Warrant will be redeemed by the Company for $0.01 per Public Warrant (the 'Redemption Price') on the Redemption Date, unless exercised before 5:00 p.m. on the Redemption Date. The Company is exercising its right to redeem the Public Warrants pursuant to Section 6 of the Warrant Agreement that provides for the right to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last reported sales price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30 trading-day period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. The reported sales price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending on June 15, 2021.

Registered holders of Public Warrants will have until 5:00 p.m. on July 19, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. Each Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of $11.50 per Public Warrant exercised (the 'Exercise Price'). Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be delisted, void and no longer exercisable, and the holders will have no rights with respect to those Public Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price.

As a result of the redemption, the Public Warrants will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ effective July 20, 2021.

As of the date hereof, the Company has 12,937,493 Public Warrants outstanding. If all such currently outstanding Public Warrants are exercised prior to the Redemption Date, the Company will issue an aggregate of 12,937,493 Ordinary Shares and receive potential gross exercise proceeds of approximately $148.8 million.

Beneficial holders desiring to exercise their Public Warrants should contact the brokerage firm holding their Public Warrants immediately to process their exercise and avoid redemption. Brokers will likely have an earlier deadline for beneficial holders to exercise their Public Warrants than the deadline for registered holders set forth above.