    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.150 USD   +10.92%
Arrival to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
LUXEMBOURG, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Arrival
Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our radical new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

Media Contacts For Arrival
Media
pr@arrival.com

Investors
ir@arrival.com


