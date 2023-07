Arrival SA is a Luxembourg-based company, which provides electric solutions- produced by local micro factories to make air clean by replacing all vehicles. This company is working towards the transition to electric vehicles globally by creating products that are zero-emission, desirable, sustainable and equitable. The company's in-house technologies enable its method of design and production using rapidly scalable, local micro factories around the world. Its method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. It also offers solutions related to technology, product, supply chain, automotive, mobility, fintech and other services.