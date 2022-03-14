Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berlin warns Ukrainian refugees about trafficking danger

03/14/2022 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Refugees from the Ukraine arrive at a camp in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The city of Berlin has warned Ukrainian refugees not to accept offers of money or accommodation at the main train station due to concerns that they might be lured into forced prostitution or other forms of human trafficking.

"Please note that there may be criminals on the move at Berlin central station who want to profit from the situation of war refugees," the Berlin government said on the website it has set up for refugees from Ukraine.

Police signs in German, Ukrainian and Russian are displayed at the station, warning women and young people travelling alone to not accept suspicious offers of help.

There was no any concrete evidence so far of refugees being tricked into forced prostitution or kept against their will, a police spokesperson said.

When the first refugees started arriving from Ukraine earlier this month, many Germans flocked to the train station to invite them to their homes. The interior ministry said 300,000 private homes were offered nationwide by last Thursday.

But the authorities are now advising people with a spare room to register their help on coordinated websites instead of approaching refugees on arrival.

Dozens of volunteers saying which languages they speak are helping at the station, recalling scenes from 2015, when more than a million people from the Middle East fled to Europe and Germany took in the bulk of newcomers.

The police, who have increased the number of officers on duty at the station, including those undercover, are asking volunteers to report any suspicious people offering money to host women and children.

International humanitarian organisations like World Vision have warned that the war in Ukraine risks increasing the chances of human trafficking.

"The number of women who are at risk of traffickers capitalising on their vulnerabilities is growing exponentially. This could be done through fraudulent travel and/or employment arrangements," said World Vision Middle East and Eastern Europe Regional Leader Eleanor Monbiot.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ARRIVAL
01:14aMacau Casino Shares Fall on Tighter Quarantines for China Travelers
DJ
03/11IMF to boost Moldova financial support after refugee influx
RE
03/10Welcoming Ukraine refugees could help settle EU migration rows - top official
RE
03/10ETHEREUM - ETHEREUM CLASSIC : The blockchain with two faces
03/10Factbox-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?
RE
03/10Barclays Adjusts Arrival's Price Target to $6 From $20, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
03/10Ukraine says Russian troops at gas compressor stations pose supply risk
RE
03/10Australia's Payroll Jobs Rise at Slower Pace in Early February; Wage Inflation Accelera..
MT
03/10Nexgram Unit to Provide COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine for Persatuan Agensi Pekerjaan's ..
MT
03/09CP Debuts Interline Service From Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico to Chicago
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -838 M -917 M -917 M
Net cash 2021 411 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 919 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,01 €
Average target price 16,99 €
Spread / Average Target 464%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur Chief Strategy Officer
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-55.53%2 101
TESLA, INC.-24.74%822 000
LUCID GROUP, INC.-39.76%37 893
NIO INC.-49.27%26 524
LI AUTO INC.-30.93%22 529
XPENG INC.-54.48%19 620