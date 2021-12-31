COVID-driven flight delays, cancellations persist on 2021's final day

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of flights within the United
States and internationally were delayed or canceled early on
Friday, adding to the travel disruptions during the holiday week
due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron
coronavirus variant https://www.reuters.com/world/us/experts-warn-omicron-blizzard-disrupt-us-next-month-2021-12-30.
Over 2,400 flights were canceled globally as of early
Friday, including over 1,100 flights within the United States or
entering or departing it, according to a running tally on
flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. There were nearly 4,000
global flight delays in total.
The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air
travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron
variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections,
forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew need to be
quarantined.
The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting
case counts to countries around the world. Transportation
agencies across the United States are suspending or reducing
service due to COVID-19 staff shortages as the Omicron variant
surges nationwide.
On Thursday, for the second day in a row, the United States
had a record number of new reported cases https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-coronavirus-cases-hit-record-high-2021-12-29
based on the seven-day average, with more than 290,000 new
infections reported each day, a Reuters tally showed, as U.S.
officials weigh the impact of the Omicron variant.
The state of New York, in particular, reported over 74,000
COVID-19 cases on Thursday from more than 336,000 tests at a 22%
positivity rate, Governor Kathy Hochul said. New York said last
week it will sharply limit the number of people it allows in
Times Square for its New Year's Eve celebration. However, some
critics have raised concerns over the celebrations going ahead
at all, given the high positivity rate.
U.S. airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff are
reluctant to work overtime https://www.reuters.com/world/us/omicron-unruly-passengers-deter-us-airline-staff-holiday-overtime-2021-12-30
during the holiday travel season despite offers of hefty
financial incentives. Many workers fear contracting COVID-19 and
do not welcome the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers,
some airline unions have said.
In the months preceding the holidays, airlines were wooing
employees to ensure solid staffing, after furloughing or laying
off thousands over the last 18 months as the pandemic crippled
the industry.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)