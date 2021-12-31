Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID-driven flight delays, cancellations persist on 2021's final day

12/31/2021 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Holiday season at Atlanta airport

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of flights within the United States and internationally were delayed or canceled early on Friday, adding to the travel disruptions during the holiday week due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant https://www.reuters.com/world/us/experts-warn-omicron-blizzard-disrupt-us-next-month-2021-12-30.

Over 2,400 flights were canceled globally as of early Friday, including over 1,100 flights within the United States or entering or departing it, according to a running tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. There were nearly 4,000 global flight delays in total.

The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew need to be quarantined.

The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting case counts to countries around the world. Transportation agencies across the United States are suspending or reducing service due to COVID-19 staff shortages as the Omicron variant surges nationwide.

On Thursday, for the second day in a row, the United States had a record number of new reported cases https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-coronavirus-cases-hit-record-high-2021-12-29 based on the seven-day average, with more than 290,000 new infections reported each day, a Reuters tally showed, as U.S. officials weigh the impact of the Omicron variant.

The state of New York, in particular, reported over 74,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday from more than 336,000 tests at a 22% positivity rate, Governor Kathy Hochul said. New York said last week it will sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its New Year's Eve celebration. However, some critics have raised concerns over the celebrations going ahead at all, given the high positivity rate.

U.S. airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff are reluctant to work overtime https://www.reuters.com/world/us/omicron-unruly-passengers-deter-us-airline-staff-holiday-overtime-2021-12-30 during the holiday travel season despite offers of hefty financial incentives. Many workers fear contracting COVID-19 and do not welcome the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, some airline unions have said.

In the months preceding the holidays, airlines were wooing employees to ensure solid staffing, after furloughing or laying off thousands over the last 18 months as the pandemic crippled the industry.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ARRIVAL
08:51aCOVID-driven flight delays, cancellations persist on 2021's final day
RE
08:25aSydney kicks off the New Year party in vintage style as South Africa offers Omicron hop..
RE
06:03aSome cautious, many fed up, Americans prepare to ring in the New Year
RE
02:48aGlobal LNG-Asian prices fall on European market decline, outlook still bullish
RE
12/30Energy Down, But Up Sharply On Year, Amid Commodity Price Volatility - Energy Roundup
DJ
12/30Global LNG-Asian prices fall on European market decline, outlook still bullish
RE
12/30Global LNG-Asian prices fall on European market decline, outlook still bullish
RE
12/30China Southern Airlines Extends Media Services and Catering Agreements for Three Years
MT
12/30Korean Air to Temporarily Halt Flights to China's Shenyang After Passengers Test Positi..
MT
12/28Spanish parliament approves 2022 budget and huge spending plan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -863 M -863 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 566 M 5 169 M 5 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 58,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,94 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL0.00%5 169
TESLA, INC.51.68%1 077 211
NIO INC.-33.48%51 566
XPENG INC.14.17%41 877
LI AUTO INC.10.82%32 467
FISKER INC.10.31%4 795