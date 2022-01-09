Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Djokovic supporters rally for fourth day

01/09/2022 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serbian Novak Djokovic was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting next week, but instead of training has been confined to a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers.

He is challenging the decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday (January 6).

Australian authorities scrambled on Sunday (January 9) to file a legal defence of their decision to bar entry to Djokovic over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption from Australia's vaccine rules.

He broke his silence on Saturday (January 8) with a legal challenge saying he had been granted an exemption due to contracting - and recovering from - the virus in December.


© Reuters 2022
All news about ARRIVAL
01/07India's COVID-19 cases set for new highs as Omicron spreads
RE
01/07EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Edge Lower -2-
DJ
01/07Oil Prices Surge on Kazakhstan Protests, OANDA Analyst Says
MT
01/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
01/07France sees progress in Iran nuclear talks, but time pressing
RE
01/07In visa limbo, Djokovic housed with asylum seekers in Australian hotel
RE
01/07EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Steady But -2-
DJ
01/06EUROPE’S GAS INVENTORIES GET RESPITE : Kemp
RE
01/06Heatwave to hit Argentina, further stressing corn, soybean crops
RE
01/06Violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -865 M -865 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 163 M 4 729 M 4 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 53,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,33 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-3.10%4 729
TESLA, INC.-2.82%1 033 552
NIO INC.-7.51%46 604
XPENG INC.-10.49%38 580
LI AUTO INC.-9.10%29 652
FISKER INC.3.24%4 819