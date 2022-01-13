Log in
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
01/13 07:43:55 am
7.155 USD   +0.35%
EU will fall in line with ECOWAS sanctions on Mali, Borrell says

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
European Union countries' Defence Ministers meet in Brest

BREST, France (Reuters) - The European Union will impose sanctions on Mali in line with measures already taken by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Sunday agreed a raft of restrictions against Mali on Sunday, including the suspension of financial transactions, over the interim authorities' failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed following a 2020 military coup.

"The risk that the situation in this country deteriorates is evident," Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU defence ministers in the western French city of Brest.

Borrell said the EU move was also a response to the arrival of private military contractors from the Russian Wagner Group, whose members are mostly ex-service personnel.

France has thousands of troops fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel region and in December joined 15 other countries, mostly European states operating in Mali, in condemning the possible arrival of mercenaries.

In December the 27-nation EU imposed sanctions on Wagner and set up a new sanctions regime for Mali with a view to targeting the junta.

"The new sanctions regime was agreed and these discussions will now continue," French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told a news conference alongside Borrell.

French officials have said consultations are underway between France and its European partners on how to respond and whom to sanction. Decisions are likely by the end of January.

(Reporting by John Irish, Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -873 M -873 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 099 M 4 689 M 4 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 52,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,23 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-3.91%4 689
TESLA, INC.4.68%1 113 321
NIO INC.0.00%50 389
XPENG INC.-3.87%41 432
LI AUTO INC.-4.21%31 247
FISKER INC.0.19%4 676