Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of COVID cases

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony
Fauci said there was still a danger of a surge in
hospitalization due to a large number of coronavirus cases even
as early data suggests the Omicron COVID-19 variant is less
severe.
"The only difficulty is that if you have so many cases, even
if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is
with Delta, there is still the danger that you will have a
surging of hospitalizations that might stress the healthcare
system," Fauci said in an interview on Sunday with CNN.
The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the
coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of Dec.
25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC).
The sudden arrival of Omicron has brought record-setting
case counts to countries around the world and dampened New Year
festivities around the world..
"There will certainly be a lot more cases because this is a
much more transmissible virus than Delta is," Fauci said on CNN.
However, "It looks, in fact, that it (Omicron) might be less
severe, at least from data that we've gathered from South
Africa, from the UK and even some from preliminary data from
here in the United States," Fauci said.
Fauci added that the CDC will soon be coming out with a
clarification on whether people with COVID-19 should test
negative to leave isolation, after confusion last week over
guidance that would let people leave after five days without
symptoms.
The CDC had reduced the recommended isolation period for
people with asymptomatic COVID to five days, down from 10. The
policy does not require testing to confirm that a person is no
longer infectious before they go back to work or socialize,
causing some experts to raise questions.
"You're right. There has been some concern about why we
don't ask people at that five-day period to get tested. That is
something that is now under consideration," Fauci told ABC News
in a separate interview on Sunday. "I think we're going to be
hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC."
U.S. authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus
on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. death toll
from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
