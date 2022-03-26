Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Arrival
  News
  Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
Hong Kong says to halve flight suspension rule to seven days

03/26/2022 | 10:43pm EDT
COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Sunday it is shortening the ban on airlines that are found to have carried three or more passengers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, as the number of local cases continues to ease from its peak.

Starting on Friday, the ban on individual airline routes will be reduced to seven days, from 14 previously, as part of its ongoing "flight suspension mechanism", the government said in a statement.

The change came after the government said last week a ban on flights from nine countries - Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Britain, the United States, France, Australia and the Philippines - would be lifted on April 1.

If there is at least one positive test and at least one case of non-compliance with pre-departure testing on any single flight, the airline will also be suspended from flying the route for seven days.

Hong Kong reported 8,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 10,405 on Friday, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1 089 M -1 196 M -1 196 M
Net cash 2021 243 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 196 M 2 413 M 2 413 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 33,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 27,7%
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,45 €
Average target price 13,48 €
Spread / Average Target 291%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur Chief Strategy Officer
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-48.92%2 413
TESLA, INC.-4.37%1 044 504
LUCID GROUP, INC.-33.88%41 596
NIO INC.-37.15%32 862
LI AUTO INC.-17.76%26 827
XPENG INC.-46.25%23 166