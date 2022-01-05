Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/05 02:50:27 pm
7.065 USD   -7.28%
11:13aTigrayans deported by Saudi Arabia held and abused in Ethiopia - HRW
RE
04:05aTempers fray in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
04:04aTempers fray in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ireland to drop COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated arrivals

01/05/2022 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will no longer require vaccinated arriving travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday.

A government spokesman said the change will take effect on Thursday.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Ireland introduced the testing measure a month ago to slow the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron now accounts for almost all Irish infections, which have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks.

Martin also said he believed Ireland's current restrictions to slow the spread of infection are effective and that it remained to be seen whether health chiefs will suggest any changes later this week.

The government tightened COVID-19 restrictions last month, shutting nightclubs and ordering pubs and restaurants to close at 8 p.m.

"There will be a challenging number of weeks in January. The next week or ten days will give us more evidence in terms of the impact of this variant on severity of illness and that will inform decisions on a broad range of issues," Martin told a news conference.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle, Kirsten Donovan and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ARRIVAL
11:13aTigrayans deported by Saudi Arabia held and abused in Ethiopia - HRW
RE
04:05aTempers fray in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
04:04aTempers fray in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
01/04S.Korean minister heads to Vienna for talks on Iranian frozen assets
RE
01/04Scotiabank on Canada's "Curious" Omicron Strategy; 2nd of 2 Parts
MT
01/03Welltower, Invitation Homes Top REIT Picks for 2022, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
01/02Fauci warns of U.S. COVID hospitalization surge
RE
01/02Fauci warns of danger of hospitalization surge due to large number of COVID cases
RE
01/01Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
2021Some cautious, many fed up, Americans prepare to ring in the New Year
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -864 M -864 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 442 M 5 011 M 5 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 57,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,75 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL2.70%5 011
TESLA, INC.8.78%1 156 970
NIO INC.-0.32%50 230
XPENG INC.-5.42%40 764
LI AUTO INC.-5.51%30 821
FISKER INC.10.49%5 157