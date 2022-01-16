Log in
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
N.Korea train makes first crossing into China since border lockdown - reports

01/16/2022 | 12:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur

SEOUL (Reuters) -A North Korean cargo train pulled into a Chinese border town on Sunday, in what would be the first confirmed crossing since anti-coronavirus border lockdowns began, media reports said.

North Korea has not officially reported any COVID-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs since the pandemic began early 2020.

A North Korean freight train crossed the Yalu River railway bridge to arrive in the Chinese town of Dandong on Sunday, Yonhap said, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Yonhap said it marks the first time that North Korea has formally opened its land border with China.

It was unclear whether the train was carrying any cargo into China, but was likely to return to North Korea on Monday with a load of "emergency materials," the sources told Yonhap, without elaborating.

Japan's Kyodo news agency also reported the train's arrival, citing an informed source.

While Chinese data show some limited trade https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/chinas-nov-exports-north-korea-fall-previous-month-customs-data-2021-12-20 has continued, most shipments appear to be using North Korean seaports, not trains across its land borders.

Officials in Seoul said late last year they were watching closely for a resumption in cross-border rail traffic as a signal that restrictions might be loosening.

After nearly two years of border closures, some humanitarian aid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trickle-humanitarian-aid-enters-north-korea-border-closure-drags-2022-01-13 is trickling into the country, though shipments of key supplies including food remain blocked, according to United Nations organisations.

Several shipments of nutrition and medical aid have entered the country after up to three months of quarantine at Nampo sea port, but there had been no confirmation of major shipments being transported by train.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -869 M -869 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 860 M 4 406 M 4 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 49,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,87 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Kristen M. O'Hara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-9.70%4 406
TESLA, INC.-0.68%1 056 348
NIO INC.-2.30%49 228
XPENG INC.-1.27%42 553
LI AUTO INC.-3.02%31 634
FISKER INC.-5.40%4 415