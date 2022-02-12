Log in
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
Norway to end most pandemic curbs

02/12/2022 | 04:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues in Stockholm

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of coronavirus infections are unlikely to jeopardize health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on Feb. 1 https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-bins-most-pandemic-curbs-2022-02-01, will still keep some restrictions for the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. The new rules will take effect from Saturday at 1000 CET (0900 GMT).

"We are removing almost all coronavirus measures," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

"The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major health threat to most of us. The omicron virus causes far less serious illness and we are well protected by vaccines."

Norwegians will no longer need to stay at least one meter (3 feet) apart nor wear face masks in crowded settings. The removal of these measures mean nightclubs and other affected entertainment venues can resume full business.

In addition, infected individuals no longer need to isolate themselves. Instead, they are recommended to stay home for four days.

Travelers to Norway will no longer need to register their arrivals ahead of time and the government is also scrapping the previous requirement for proof of a negative test before departure for some visitors, such as unvaccinated people.

Norway in December went into partial lockdown to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

Visitors to Svalbard, where health services are limited, must continue to test before and after arrival, while international charter flights to the archipelago remain suspended, the government said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Nora Buli)


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -868 M -868 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 2 266 M 2 266 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,12 €
Average target price 17,54 €
Spread / Average Target 462%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur Chief Strategy Officer
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-52.02%2 266
TESLA, INC.-18.62%888 817
NIO INC.-23.93%38 333
XPENG INC.-25.95%31 917
LI AUTO INC.-12.34%28 595
FISKER INC.-26.51%3 430