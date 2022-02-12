Norway to end most pandemic curbs

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway will scrap nearly all its
remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of
coronavirus infections are unlikely to jeopardize health
services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.
The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on Feb. 1 https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-bins-most-pandemic-curbs-2022-02-01,
will still keep some restrictions for the Arctic archipelago of
Svalbard. The new rules will take effect from Saturday at 1000
CET (0900 GMT).
"We are removing almost all coronavirus measures," Prime
Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.
"The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major health threat
to most of us. The omicron virus causes far less serious illness
and we are well protected by vaccines."
Norwegians will no longer need to stay at least one meter (3
feet) apart nor wear face masks in crowded settings. The removal
of these measures mean nightclubs and other affected
entertainment venues can resume full business.
In addition, infected individuals no longer need to isolate
themselves. Instead, they are recommended to stay home for four
days.
Travelers to Norway will no longer need to register their
arrivals ahead of time and the government is also scrapping the
previous requirement for proof of a negative test before
departure for some visitors, such as unvaccinated people.
Norway in December went into partial lockdown to combat the
fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
Visitors to Svalbard, where health services are limited,
must continue to test before and after arrival, while
international charter flights to the archipelago remain
suspended, the government said.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Nora Buli)