  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Olympics-COVID cases within 'controllable range', says Games organiser

02/01/2022 | 05:20am EST
Preparations before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) -The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the "expected controllable range" despite increasing positive cases being detected, a senior official at China's Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office said on Tuesday.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee has reported 200 COVID cases since Jan. 23 among airport arrivals and those in the Games "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.

"As more people are entering China the imported COVID-19 cases are increasing," Huang Chun, deputy director general of the committee's Pandemic Prevention and Control Office, told a news briefing.

Huang said rising cases were also a result of more effective and accurate COVID detection techniques by customs.

Organisers reported 24 new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Jan. 31, of which 16 were athletes.

Many athletes have been ruled out of the Feb. 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport while others who are asymptomatic are isolating.

Three of the 414 members of the Canadian delegation in Beijing were impacted by China's COVID-19 protocols over their ability to fulfill their roles at Games, the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the Medical Expert Panel process to unfold," it said.

One of the positive cases is an athlete, although the Canadian committee did not disclose the name for privacy reasons.

"Getting to the Olympics is never easy and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging," Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-times Olympic medalist in bobsled, wrote on social media from her isolation hotel.

China credits the strict COVID control measures, including frequent nucleic acid testings, for helping prevent clustered cases inside the closed loop.

"(The COVID-19 situation) is generally within our expected controllable range. So the Games participants, including athletes, and Chinese public do not have to worry," said Huang.

He said Olympics organisers were not considering any major changes to COVID control policies at the Games.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Engen Tham; Additional reporting by Hritika Sharma, Editing by Himani Sarkar, Michael Perry and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -857 M -857 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 290 M 2 571 M 2 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 28,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,48 €
Average target price 17,54 €
Spread / Average Target 404%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur Chief Strategy Officer
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-47.30%2 571
TESLA, INC.-11.36%942 733
NIO INC.-22.63%38 985
XPENG INC.-30.28%30 050
LI AUTO INC.-18.72%26 512
FISKER INC.-24.92%3 504