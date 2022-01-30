Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olympics-China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel

01/30/2022 | 07:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: Preparation for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING (Reuters) -Thirty-four new COVID-19 infections were detected among Olympics-related personnel, the Beijing 2022 Winter Games organising committee said on Sunday, including Poland's short track medal hopeful Natalia Maliszewska.

Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday.

Of the total infections, 23 were among new airport arrivals, while 11 were people already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public to try to curb the spread of infections.

The loop allows Games participants to move freely between their accommodations and Olympic venues on official transport, but they are not allowed to move freely in the city. All Games stakeholders, including media and staff, are also tested daily.

Maliszewska is the eighth Polish athlete to have tested positive and has gone into isolation, the Polish Olympic Committee said on Sunday. She joins infected fellow speedskaters Natalia Czerwonka, Magdalena Czyszczon and Marek Kania in isolation.

With the 500m heats set to start on Saturday, Maliszewska is in a race against time to compete. Athletes who test positive and show no symptoms are to be discharged from isolation only if they provide two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

Australia said on Sunday that one member of its delegation had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Beijing and been placed in isolation.

The person took another test on Sunday, which returned a negative result.

"The team member will now undergo a final test tomorrow, which if again negative, will allow the member to return to their usual routine," the Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Beijing Games organisers have warned of more cases in the coming days as the Chinese capital enforces stringent measures, restricting movement and contact of any Games participant with the local population.

In contrast to many countries seeking to live with COVID-19, China has isolated itself with a zero-tolerance policy, cancelling nearly all international flights. Olympic athletes and others must fly directly into the city on charter flights.

(Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by William Mallard and Barbara Lewis)

By Karolos Grohmann


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -849 M -849 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 864 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,83 €
Average target price 17,54 €
Spread / Average Target 519%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur Chief Strategy Officer
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-57.41%2 078
TESLA, INC.-19.91%851 783
NIO INC.-34.03%33 243
XPENG INC.-36.12%27 533
LI AUTO INC.-25.33%24 358
FISKER INC.-33.57%3 101