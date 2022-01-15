Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

"Release Novak" say Melbourne anti-vax protesters

01/15/2022 | 05:58am EST
Protesters on Saturday (January 15) marched through Melbourne park chanting "Free Victoria, release Novak" as others gathered outside the immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is being held.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to cancel the Serbian superstar's visa because his presence could foster opposition to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court on Saturday showed.

The tennis number one will spend his second stint in detention, after he was held for four nights before a judge on freed him on January 10 after finding a decision to cancel his visa on arrival had been unreasonable.

Djokovic's lawyers said on Friday (January 14) they would argue deportation would only further fan anti-vaccine sentiment and would be as much a threat to disorder and public health as letting him stay and exempting him from Australia's requirement that all visitors be vaccinated.

A hearing for Djokovic's appeal has been sent for Sunday (January 16).


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -869 M -869 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 860 M 4 406 M 4 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 49,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,87 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-9.70%4 406
TESLA, INC.-0.68%1 056 348
NIO INC.-2.30%49 228
XPENG INC.-1.27%42 553
LI AUTO INC.-3.02%31 634
FISKER INC.-5.40%4 415