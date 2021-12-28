Log in
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/28 08:13:42 am
7.865 USD   +0.96%
Spanish parliament approves 2022 budget

12/28/2021 | 07:52am EST
MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain's lower house approved the minority leftist government's 2022 budget bill in its final reading on Tuesday after lawmakers voted in favour of a small amendment proposed by the Senate, which had held up the final approval by a week.

The amendment vote passed by a resounding majority, automatically leading to the approval of the budget bill, which has been backed by Catalan separatists ERC and a handful of other small regional parties.

The budget bill had been set to receive Senate approval last week but the conservative People's Party backed a proposal to increase funding to minority languages, making a U-turn from their traditional stance and effectively torpedoing the vote.

Bolstered by the arrival of European pandemic recovery funds, the spending plan is one of the largest in Spanish history and includes record investment of 40 billion euros ($45.31 billion).

($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Belén Carreño, editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -863 M -863 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 522 M 5 123 M 5 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 58,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 33,2%
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,88 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL0.00%5 123
TESLA, INC.55.02%1 100 962
NIO INC.-38.53%47 654
XPENG INC.7.56%39 426
LI AUTO INC.3.71%30 384
FISKER INC.16.25%5 053