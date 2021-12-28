Spanish parliament approves 2022 budget

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain's lower house approved the minority leftist government's 2022 budget bill in its final reading on Tuesday after lawmakers voted in favour of a small amendment proposed by the Senate, which had held up the final approval by a week.

The amendment vote passed by a resounding majority, automatically leading to the approval of the budget bill, which has been backed by Catalan separatists ERC and a handful of other small regional parties.

The budget bill had been set to receive Senate approval last week but the conservative People's Party backed a proposal to increase funding to minority languages, making a U-turn from their traditional stance and effectively torpedoing the vote.

Bolstered by the arrival of European pandemic recovery funds, the spending plan is one of the largest in Spanish history and includes record investment of 40 billion euros ($45.31 billion).

($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Belén Carreño, editing by Andrei Khalip)