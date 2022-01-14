Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sweden to withdraw from French-led special forces mission in Mali - minister

01/14/2022 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde during the Foreign Ministers statements at the Nordic Council Session 2021, in the Folketing Hall at Christiansborg, in Copenhagen

BREST, France (Reuters) -Sweden has decided to withdraw its troops this year from a European special forces mission to the Sahel region, and will review its U.N. contribution after the arrival of private Russian military contractors in Mali, its foreign minister said.

"We have already decided that this year we will withdraw (from) the force of Takuba," Ann Linde told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers meeting in western France.

"The question is what do we do with Minusma," she said, referring to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali.

The Swedish parliament approved the deployment of up to 150 soldiers to Takuba in 2020 and it has some 250 military personnel as part of Minusma.

Takuba was established as a partial successor to Barkhane, France's counter-terrorism operation in the West African Sahel region that French President Emmanuel Macron has started to reduce from its initial 5,000-strong force.

It comprises some 14 European countries, which provide special forces, logistical and tactical support to work alongside regional forces for targeted operations against Islamist militants.

French officials have said it will discuss with its partners how to respond operationally, but have acknowledged that some countries in the mission are particularly uneasy after the arrival in Mali of private military contractors from the Russian Wagner Group, whose members are mostly ex-service personnel.

Most of Takuba's operations are in the west African country.

Mali's military-led interim government, which wants to extend its mandate for five years, has accused Paris of abandoning it and contracted Wagner, a move France and its allies have said was incompatible with their military presence.

Linde said the confirmed arrival of the Wagner group and the junta's efforts to stay in power were unacceptable.

"We now know (there) is the Wagner group ... and if they have a stronger impact then it will not be possible to continue with those large numbers of troops from us," she said, adding that the Swedish parliament would debate Mali next week.

"Of course it will have consequences."

A French military source said Sweden had always planned to withdraw troops after two years and that its mandate ended in March. The source said Swedish officers would remain part of the mission.

The European Union will impose sanctions on Mali in line with measures already taken by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states over the junta's delay in holding elections following a 2020 coup, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

(Writing by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Ardee Napolitano and John Irish


© Reuters 2022
All news about ARRIVAL
03:41aShanghai cuts some tourism trips on COVID-19 cases; Chinese cities adding quarantine ro..
RE
03:22aIndian electric van maker for Amazon raises funds
RE
03:13aChina to suspend more incoming U.S. flights as Shanghai reports COVID-19 cluster
RE
03:12aChina to suspend more incoming U.S. flights as Shanghai reports COVID-19 cluster
RE
02:17aAustralian government cancels Djokovic visa again
RE
01:11aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla delays initial production of Cybertruck to early 2023 -source
RE
01/13Ford crosses $100 billion in market value for the first time
RE
01/13UK retailers face inflation hangover after blowout Christmas
RE
01/13Russia-led bloc starts Kazakhstan pullout after possible coup bid crushed
RE
01/13EU will fall in line with ECOWAS sanctions on Mali, Borrell says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -873 M -873 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 887 M 4 452 M 4 456 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 49,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,91 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-8.76%4 452
TESLA, INC.-2.39%1 038 182
NIO INC.-3.79%48 481
XPENG INC.-5.58%40 695
LI AUTO INC.-4.14%31 268
FISKER INC.-4.64%4 451