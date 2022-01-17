Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Thailand mulls resuming quarantine waiver for foreign visitors

01/17/2022 | 08:33am EST
COVID-19 pandemic in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is considering bringing back a quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors, its health minister said on Monday, as part of a proposed easing of some COVID-19 measures later this week.

Thailand reopened to vaccinated foreign visitors in November to help a vital tourism industry that collapsed during nearly 18 months of strict entry policies. It saw about 200,000 arrivals last year, compared to nearly 40 million in 2019.

The 'Test and Go' policy, which allows visitors to skip the mandatory quarantine if they test negative on arrival, was suspended late in December over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We will propose measures that can be done safely and are medically sound," Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Reuters.

"If approved it can start by Feb. 1," he said of the quarantine waiver.

Thailand recorded 6,929 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths on Monday. More than 2.3 million people have been infected overall, with 22,000 deaths.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -761 M -868 M -868 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 860 M 4 406 M 4 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 49,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float -
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,87 €
Average target price 17,53 €
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur President & Director
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Kristen M. O'Hara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-9.70%4 406
TESLA, INC.-0.68%1 056 348
NIO INC.-2.30%49 228
XPENG INC.-1.27%42 553
LI AUTO INC.-3.02%31 634
FISKER INC.-5.40%4 415