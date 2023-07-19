The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Arrival (“Arrival” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARVL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 3, 2023, Arrival announced that it had agreed to terminate its business combination agreement with Capital Acquisition Corp. V, which the companies initially signed in April. Arrival also stated that it “intends to redirect its focus towards advancing other opportunities” and has “engaged the services of TD Cowen and Teneo Financial Advisory to ensure the company's seamless transition.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $0.39, or 14.1%, to close at $2.38 per share on July 5, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Arrival securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719817353/en/