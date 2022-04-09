Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrival
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVL   LU2314763264

ARRIVAL

(ARVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.150 USD   -7.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

04/09/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lidiya Mezhiritska and her son Oleg Mezhiritsky assess the damage to their house after a rocket exploded outside, in a residential area in Kharkiv

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said that Russian forces are targeting civilians, a day after a missile attack on a train station crowded with women, children and the elderly killed at least 52 people, according to Ukrainian officials.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine said the station in the city of Kramatorsk was hit by a Tochka U short-range ballistic missile containing cluster munitions, which explode mid-air, spraying lethal bomblets. The city mayor estimated about 4,000 people were at the station. Reuters could not verify the reports.

* Russia's defence ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying the missiles said to have struck the station were used only by Ukraine's military and that Russia's armed forces had no targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday.

* Ukraine now expects an attempt by Russian forces to gain full control of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk in the east, both partly held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

* The Kremlin said the "special operation" in Ukraine could end in the "foreseeable future" with its aims being achieved by the Russian military and peace negotiators.

* NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of a war that could last months or even years.

HUMAN IMPACT

* Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, as the governor of Luhansk called for more evacuations as shelling had increased in recent days with the arrival of more Russian forces.

* Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in the town of Bucha, laying out the bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during a Russian invasion in what amounted to war crimes. Russia says the reports of war crimes are a "monstrous forgery". [

* Russian families buried relatives killed in Ukraine with automatic gun salutes and military brass bands, a day after the Kremlin admitted for the first time that it had lost significant numbers of troops.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv to show solidarity and accelerate Ukraine's membership process.

* Britain added Vladimir Putin's daughters to its sanctions list, mirroring moves by the United States, in what it said was an effort to target the lifestyles of those in the Russian president's inner circle.

QUOTES

* "We expect a firm global response to this war crime," Zelenskiy said in a video referring to the train station attack. "Any delay in providing ... weapons to Ukraine, any refusals, can only mean the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us."

(Compiled by Michael Perry, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARRIVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1 089 M -1 184 M -1 184 M
Net cash 2021 243 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 844 M 2 006 M 2 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 27,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 438
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart ARRIVAL
Duration : Period :
Arrival Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRIVAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,90 €
Average target price 13,54 €
Spread / Average Target 368%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Sverdlov Chief Executive Officer
Avinash Rugoobur Chief Strategy Officer
John K. Wozniak Chief Financial Officer
F. Peter Cuneo Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Malygin Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARRIVAL-57.55%2 006
TESLA, INC.0.05%1 092 686
LUCID GROUP, INC.-43.05%36 901
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.58%36 004
NIO INC.-36.87%33 634
LI AUTO INC.-19.44%26 817