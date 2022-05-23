Arrow Electronics : Announces EMEA Distribution Agreement with Innovative Software Provider for the Telecommunications Industry Netaxis

05/23/2022

PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has entered into an EMEA distribution agreement with innovative software provider for the telecommunications industry Netaxis to distribute its Cloud Calling solution as a service on ArrowSphere. The agreement will deliver Telco's and IT resellers the ability to purchase direct routing or operator connect automation for Microsoft Teams through the cloud using their own or any other existing direct routing or operator connect infrastructure and integrating it with any other Telecom Core elements (Voice or IT).



Direct Routing and Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams enables external phone calls from Teams - users can place and receive calls directly from the platform allowing to switch between internal and external communication channels without having to change devices or applications.



Netaxis Cloud Calling is fully automated allowing the onboarding of a large number of customers, is flexible due to its modular approach, has deeper customization to help customers to differentiate their solution and a breadth of knowledge and expertise in telecom voice networks.



"We've chosen to work alongside Arrow in EMEA due to its strong foothold and credentials in the region, and exceptional capabilities in terms of channel enablement, sales and support," said Stéphane Bruyneel, channel partner manager, Netaxis. "With a joint proactive approach, we aim to make Netaxis a primary choice for telco's and IT resellers when considering how best to route calls in the cloud."



Arrow continues to add value to its telecoms channel and strategy, providing access to solutions and services via the ArrowSphere cloud platform.



"Arrow has once again confirmed that our telco strategy is successful across EMEA, providing the best that vendors can offer to the marketplace but with the ease of accessibility and support from our team," said Patrice Roussel, vice president cloud of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA.



ArrowSphere enables the channel with a fast and efficient way to quote, order, manage, analyse and invoice a wide variety of cloud solutions. With its enhanced user experience and functionalities, the platform has been uniquely engineered to streamline the connection between cloud service providers, partners and end customers. A dedicated ArrowSphere team helps customers manage the entire workflow and supports channel customers in building and growing their cloud practice.