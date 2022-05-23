Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Arrow Electronics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 10:44:36 am EDT
119.69 USD   +1.16%
10:06aARROW ELECTRONICS : Announces EMEA Distribution Agreement with Innovative Software Provider for the Telecommunications Industry Netaxis
PU
05/20INSIDER SELL : Arrow Electronics
MT
05/19Arrow Electronics Announces New Data Analytics & Network Innovation Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arrow Electronics : Announces EMEA Distribution Agreement with Innovative Software Provider for the Telecommunications Industry Netaxis

05/23/2022 | 10:06am EDT
05/23/2022
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has entered into an EMEA distribution agreement with innovative software provider for the telecommunications industry Netaxis to distribute its Cloud Calling solution as a service on ArrowSphere. The agreement will deliver Telco's and IT resellers the ability to purchase direct routing or operator connect automation for Microsoft Teams through the cloud using their own or any other existing direct routing or operator connect infrastructure and integrating it with any other Telecom Core elements (Voice or IT).

Direct Routing and Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams enables external phone calls from Teams - users can place and receive calls directly from the platform allowing to switch between internal and external communication channels without having to change devices or applications.

Netaxis Cloud Calling is fully automated allowing the onboarding of a large number of customers, is flexible due to its modular approach, has deeper customization to help customers to differentiate their solution and a breadth of knowledge and expertise in telecom voice networks.

"We've chosen to work alongside Arrow in EMEA due to its strong foothold and credentials in the region, and exceptional capabilities in terms of channel enablement, sales and support," said Stéphane Bruyneel, channel partner manager, Netaxis. "With a joint proactive approach, we aim to make Netaxis a primary choice for telco's and IT resellers when considering how best to route calls in the cloud."

Arrow continues to add value to its telecoms channel and strategy, providing access to solutions and services via the ArrowSphere cloud platform.

"Arrow has once again confirmed that our telco strategy is successful across EMEA, providing the best that vendors can offer to the marketplace but with the ease of accessibility and support from our team," said Patrice Roussel, vice president cloud of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA.

ArrowSphere enables the channel with a fast and efficient way to quote, order, manage, analyse and invoice a wide variety of cloud solutions. With its enhanced user experience and functionalities, the platform has been uniquely engineered to streamline the connection between cloud service providers, partners and end customers. A dedicated ArrowSphere team helps customers manage the entire workflow and supports channel customers in building and growing their cloud practice.

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:05:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 549 M - -
Net income 2022 1 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 813 M 7 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 118,32 $
Average target price 140,63 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Long Vice President
Richard A. Seidlitz Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean J. Kerins Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-11.88%7 813
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.82%462 326
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.24%418 020
BROADCOM INC.-18.37%221 774
INTEL CORPORATION-19.13%170 293
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.90%156 588