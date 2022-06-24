Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arrow Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:07 2022-06-24 pm EDT
111.19 USD   +3.64%
12:25pArrow Electronics Returns to Goodwood for the Iconic Festival of Speed Hillclimb
BU
06/21ARROW ELECTRONICS : Opens New Primary Distribution Center in Venlo, Netherlands
PU
06/10INSIDER SELL : Arrow Electronics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arrow Electronics Returns to Goodwood for the Iconic Festival of Speed Hillclimb

06/24/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paralyzed racing driver Sam Schmidt drove up Goodwood Festival of Speed’s iconic 1.86km Hillclimb in Arrow Electronics’ Semi-Autonomous Motorcar (SAM Car) on 24 June, as part of the ‘FOS Highlights and FIA Batch 5 / BMW M, Sports Racers & Modern GTs’.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005392/en/

Arrow SAM Car competing in Hillclimb at Goodwood Festival of Speed (Photo: Business Wire)

Arrow SAM Car competing in Hillclimb at Goodwood Festival of Speed (Photo: Business Wire)

Schmidt and Arrow participated in this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with a 2021 McLaren 720S Spider sports car, which has been modified by Arrow, enabling Schmidt to drive the car with just his head. In addition, Arrow exhibited the Semi-Autonomous Mobility (SAM) Suit exoskeleton at the Festival of Speed’s Future Lab, and a prototype facial recognition steering system for the SAM Car that is in development and has been successfully tested at low speeds.

Schmidt is an IndyCar team co-owner (Arrow McLaren SP) and former Indy Racing League driver, who crashed during a practice lap at the Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando in 2000, severely injuring his spinal cord. He was diagnosed a quadriplegic. To help Schmidt reclaim his independence and drive again, Arrow engineers created a smart, connected vehicle that he can operate safely and independently using head and mouth controls and voice commands – the Arrow SAM Car.

To steer, infrared cameras mounted on the dashboard detect Schmidt’s head motions – he looks left to steer the car left and right to steer right. To accelerate and brake Schmidt uses his breath, inhaling and exhaling through a ‘sip-and-puff’ device. Schmidt is a racing driver, once again.

Arrow designed another technology to improve Schmidt’s mobility – the Arrow SAM Suit. A collaboration between Arrow and robotic engineering researchers at Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.), the SAM Suit advances current exoskeleton technology with extensions to support Schmidt’s torso and arms, as well as his lower extremities. The SAM Suit is part of the technology approach used to develop the Arrow SAM Car, demonstrating how technology can provide freedom and choice to people with disabilities.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, presented by Mastercard, is an annual motorsport event held in the grounds of Goodwood House in the South of England, and is organized by Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox, Duke of Richmond. The event has taken place since 1993 and combines current, historic and future elements of motorsports and motor racing.

More information

SAM Car Technology to Extend Mobility
The Next Frontier of Freedom
Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
12:25pArrow Electronics Returns to Goodwood for the Iconic Festival of Speed Hillclimb
BU
06/21ARROW ELECTRONICS : Opens New Primary Distribution Center in Venlo, Netherlands
PU
06/10INSIDER SELL : Arrow Electronics
MT
05/30ARROW ELECTRONICS : Announces Alliance with Senseye to Deliver AI-based Predictive Mainten..
PU
05/23ARROW ELECTRONICS : Announces EMEA Distribution Agreement with Innovative Software Provide..
PU
05/20INSIDER SELL : Arrow Electronics
MT
05/19Arrow Electronics Announces New Data Analytics & Network Innovation Project
CI
05/19ARROW ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES &LSQUO;D : Technology Solutions for People with Disabilities a..
BU
05/17INSIDER SELL : Arrow Electronics
MT
05/17ARROW ELECTRONICS INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 549 M - -
Net income 2022 1 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 084 M 7 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 107,28 $
Average target price 140,63 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean J. Kerins President, CEO, COO & Director
Richard A. Seidlitz Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael J. Long Executive Chairman
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-19.45%7 143
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.06%423 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.83%409 657
BROADCOM INC.-25.37%200 334
INTEL CORPORATION-27.36%152 834
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-19.81%140 718