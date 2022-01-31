Log in
    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
Arrow Electronics : Secures Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement with Broadcom Software in Europe

01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
01/31/2022
PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has announced a new agreement with Broadcom Inc. to be the exclusive Cybersecurity Aggregator for the Symantec software portfolio, across its European small and medium business (SMB) customer base.

Under the new Aggregator agreement, commencing 1 February 2022, Arrow Electronics is now the exclusive distributor for Symantec solutions to channel partners, and ultimately customers, within the SMB segment in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Arrow Electronics will provide a range of initiatives enabling the cybersecurity channel partner community to create and be financially rewarded for delivering outstanding customer experiences, increased retention and helping customers to grow.

Supported by Broadcom Software, new initiatives from Arrow Electronics include launching a channel partner programme, sales tools, a try & buy programme, and value-based pricing options, allowing partners to increase focus and investment in their Symantec cybersecurity businesses.

Eric Nowak, president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said, "This is an exciting development for Arrow Electronics in Europe as the SMB customer segment continues to offer a significant opportunity for us and our reseller partners. We are committed to helping drive continued growth for Symantec by investing in resources that will help our resellers increase their sales of Symantec solutions and equip them with everything they need. Our channel partners will also be able to successfully go to market and provision Symantec solutions in SMB organizations, including those that are new to using Symantec. With the Symantec cybersecurity portfolio, resellers can expect high-quality support, great incentives, value-based pricing and quality engagement to ensure the best possible customer experience."

Significant investment by Broadcom Software will support Arrow Electronics in providing best-in-class service and support, and will help channel partners drive customer success, high quality implementations and shorter time to value. In addition, incentives and deal registration plans will be made available to channel partners to reward growth in the SMB customer segment.

"Our collaboration will deliver innovative cloud security solutions at an accelerated pace for customers of all sizes, including SMB, more efficiently, and reliably," added Cynthia Loyd, vice president of global enterprise, partner and commercial sales for Broadcom Software. "The SMB segment is key for Broadcom Software, we are investing here and providing extensive resources to build trust and confidence in our collaboration and invite our Symantec resellers to join Arrow Electronics on this journey toward mutual success."

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
