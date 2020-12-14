Log in
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
News 
All News

Arrow Electronics : Security Starter Kits from Arrow Electronics Enable IoT Device Companies to Build and Deliver Secure Connected Devices

12/14/2020 | 11:29am EST
Arrow enables customers to understand, navigate, and implement emerging security standards with developer kits that provide open-source reference solutions from edge to cloud

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced a Security Starter Kit suite that integrates various wireless solutions and single-board computers (SBCs) with the OPTIGA TPM2.0 and OPTIGA Trust M security solutions from Infineon Technologies AG.

Security Starter Kits from Arrow Electronics enable IoT device companies to build and deliver secure connected devices (Photo: Business Wire)

The kit provides companies seeking to add security to their end products with a straightforward security implementation path with Root of Trust capabilities. Connecting to cloud services is simplified with AWS IoT Greengrass and AWS IoT Core integrations.

“Over the past five years, we’ve seen an exponential growth in connected devices that sense, monitor and control things from smart home/building solutions to manufacturing equipment and everything in between, yet it is conservatively estimated that 70 percent of these devices have little or no security implemented in them,” said Arrow Electronics’ vice president of IoT global solutions Aiden Mitchell. “Arrow’s Security Starter Kit provides customers with ready-to-use examples that take the guesswork out of implementing the most vital security features in their end node and gateway products.”

To address these challenges, Arrow has worked closely with several technology suppliers to create a set of solutions that leverage existing evaluation kits and SBCs, coupled with a security solution to implement features that directly map to current security standards, including ETSI TS 103 645, NISTIR 8259A and ISO 27001.

The Security Starter Kit offering is a set of low-power, wireless evaluation kits that feature the Silicon Labs Giant Gecko11 and LTE Cat M solutions and the STMicroelectronics (ST) STM32WB55 BLE Nucleo Pack evaluation kits. There are also two 96board-compliant SBCs, based on the ST STM32MP157 and NXP i.MX 8X processors, to perform more robust gateway functions. The end node and gateway solutions are designed to support the rapid evaluation and implementation of the built-in security features supported by the OPTIGA TPM2.0 and OPTIGA Trust M.

These solutions were created using FreeRTOS or Yocto Linux and work out of the box with AWS IoT Core and/or AWS IoT Greengrass, such that customers can connect to the Cloud and begin software evaluation immediately. Users can also develop their own implementations if they prefer to use other cloud options.

“Customers seek simplicity when it comes to securing their IoT devices and infrastructure. End-to-end security is key. Partnering with Arrow allowed Infineon to offer customers this simplicity in the form of an easy-to-use reference solution based on our OPTIGAsecurity chip family,” said Juergen Rebel, senior vice president and general manager Embedded Security at Infineon Technologies. “The end-to-end solution supports all cloud architectures and provides versatility at the endpoint and in edge compute environments.”

“With the boom in connected devices and associated hacking/cloning threats, security is a real concern and a de-facto feature that customers are looking for when it comes to selecting a technology platform,” said Hakim Jaafar, STM32 wireless marketing director, STMicroelectronics. “To speed up product development, all STM32 wireless products come with a secure HW IP and offer services like anti-hacking and anti-cloning, which frees customers to focus on their core application development.”

Further information can be found on the Security Starter Kit product page at https://www.arrow.com/en/research-and-events/articles/security-starter-kits, including the platform product brief.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 008 M - -
Net income 2020 543 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 255 M 7 255 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 89,63 $
Last Close Price 95,80 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.13.05%7 255
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED53.47%474 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION121.22%322 208
INTEL CORPORATION-16.91%203 794
BROADCOM INC.28.42%164 155
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED63.53%163 181
