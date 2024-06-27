06/27/2024

Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics today announced a new distribution agreement with digital infrastructure company Equinix. This strategic collaboration will enable Arrow channel partners to resell Equinix services as part of integrated solutions aimed at network optimisation, hybrid multi-cloud enablement, and enhanced application workload performance. They can now position and invoice Equinix services on a monthly recurring basis.

The Equinix Platform includes data center co-location, private connections to major public cloud providers, and a wide array of interconnections within its over 260 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers globally. By leveraging Equinix's carrier-neutral IBX data centers, customers can optimize their WAN and drive digital transformation with low-latency, cost-effective networks.

Mike Worby, EMEA head of strategic alliances for Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business, said, "We are excited to work with Equinix to provide our channel partners with unparalleled access to industry-leading digital infrastructure solutions. This collaboration will enable businesses across EMEA to accelerate their digital initiatives, optimize network performance, and achieve greater agility in their operations."

Orla Ni Chorcora, vice president EMEA channel sales at Equinix, said, " Arrow's extensive reach and expertise is invaluable to help us expand our footprint in the EMEA region. Together, we can empower businesses with the digital infrastructure they need to rapidly scale globally, innovate continuously, and deliver world-class digital experiences."

Equinix solutions are now available to channel partners in the UK, France, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Finland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden.