Arrow Electronics : Signs Global Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service Distribution Agreement

01/24/2023

PARIS, France-Global technology provider Arrow Electronics today announced it has signed a global agreement with Lenovo to deliver its TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution through value-added resellers, managed service providers and telcos.

TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service operates on a consumption-based subscription model that allows companies to use and pay for data center solutions - on-premise or at a customer-preferred location - without having to purchase the equipment.

Delivered through Arrow's cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, TruScale will provide customers with a flexible cloud experience with the security and control of an on-premises solution. They can provision the services they require for a seamless, responsive and reliable hybrid cloud operation, making it easy to align costs with business growth.

"Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service helps channel partners lead the way in customer innovation and experience. We empower them to seize every customer opportunity with access to a breadth of scalable, fully integrated solutions, which they can offer through a flexible, pay-as-you-grow model. As a result, they can generate more sustainable revenue streams as they accelerate business growth by offering their customers innovation without limits," said Giovanni Di Filippo, EMEA president of infrastructure solutions group, Lenovo.

Eric Nowak, president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said, "ArrowSphere now provides global access to customers wanting TruScale offerings. With simplicity, security and control, customers can now scale without any incremental capital investments. Together we are delivering a flexible, scalable, and secure cloud offering globally."

Lenovo TruScale is a core part of Lenovo's overall transformation strategy, led by its Solutions and Services Group (SSG). Lenovo SSG brings together all of Lenovo's IT solutions and services across PC, infrastructure, and smart verticals including support, managed, project and solution service offerings into one dedicated organization.