    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-23 pm EST
116.78 USD   +1.64%
07:37aArrow Electronics : Signs Global Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service Distribution Agreement
PU
01/23Truist Securities Adjusts Arrow Electronics' Price target to $116 From $114, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
01/20Arrow Electronics : and Synopsys Sign pan-European Distribution Agreement
PU
Arrow Electronics : Signs Global Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service Distribution Agreement

01/24/2023 | 07:37am EST
01/24/2023
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

PARIS, France-Global technology provider Arrow Electronics today announced it has signed a global agreement with Lenovo to deliver its TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution through value-added resellers, managed service providers and telcos.

TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service operates on a consumption-based subscription model that allows companies to use and pay for data center solutions - on-premise or at a customer-preferred location - without having to purchase the equipment.

Delivered through Arrow's cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, TruScale will provide customers with a flexible cloud experience with the security and control of an on-premises solution. They can provision the services they require for a seamless, responsive and reliable hybrid cloud operation, making it easy to align costs with business growth.

"Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service helps channel partners lead the way in customer innovation and experience. We empower them to seize every customer opportunity with access to a breadth of scalable, fully integrated solutions, which they can offer through a flexible, pay-as-you-grow model. As a result, they can generate more sustainable revenue streams as they accelerate business growth by offering their customers innovation without limits," said Giovanni Di Filippo, EMEA president of infrastructure solutions group, Lenovo.

Eric Nowak, president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said, "ArrowSphere now provides global access to customers wanting TruScale offerings. With simplicity, security and control, customers can now scale without any incremental capital investments. Together we are delivering a flexible, scalable, and secure cloud offering globally."

Lenovo TruScale is a core part of Lenovo's overall transformation strategy, led by its Solutions and Services Group (SSG). Lenovo SSG brings together all of Lenovo's IT solutions and services across PC, infrastructure, and smart verticals including support, managed, project and solution service offerings into one dedicated organization.

Multimedia Files:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 12:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 114 M - -
Net income 2022 1 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 183 M 7 183 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 116,78 $
Average target price 112,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean J. Kerins President, CEO, COO & Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Long Executive Chairman
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shantnu Sharma Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.11.68%7 183
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.33%472 340
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 277
BROADCOM INC.2.08%243 055
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.71%161 702
QUALCOMM, INC.19.18%146 885