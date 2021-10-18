Arrow Electronics : Signs Pan-European Agreement With Cloud Provider Scaleway

10/18/2021

PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has signed a pan-European agreement with Scaleway, a multi-cloud service provider for startups and developers. Scaleway's public cloud solutions will be available through ArrowSphere, Arrow's award-winning cloud management platform.



Scaleway is a single way to create, deploy and scale infrastructure in the public cloud. It allows organisations to try, test and develop in affordable environments, with access to more than 40 cloud services. Scaleway offers its own computing resources orchestration software to provide customers with greater flexibility, allowing them to choose the best European regions to deploy cloud resources through Scaleway's user interface/API, building multi-region, high availability environments and applications.



Eric Gourmelen, vice president IT for Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business, said, "Data sovereignty and GDPR compliance are key considerations for our channel partners and their end-users. Our collaboration with hyperscaler Scaleway strengthens our offerings of cloud solutions based in Europe. Thanks to the 'ArrowSphere fast onboarding' program launched earlier this year, the quality of our APIs, and technical expertise of both companies, the integration of Scaleway offerings in ArrowSphere happened very fast."



Yann Lechelle, CEO at Scaleway said, "We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Arrow. The addition of Scaleway to ArrowSphere will make it easy for channel partners to access our cloud solutions ecosystem. The collaboration will be a vital component of our growth strategy, and Arrow's marketing support also makes it easy to target by country, growing our marketplace in Europe. Our solutions are designed and built to work together. Each element, which includes compute, storage and network modules, can be added to a project in just a few clicks and so the infrastructure can grow and flex as required."



The ArrowSphere platform helps channel partners to manage, differentiate and scale their cloud business. Its marketplace includes all the leading hyperscale providers, as well as public and private IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and cloud software offerings. The platform provides end-to-end cloud lifecycle management with features like automated provisioning, comprehensive billing integration, reporting and predictive analytics. ArrowSphere also offers integrated DevOps and customizable storefronts that enable end customers to manage their own transactions.