  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arrow Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Arrow Electronics : Signs Pan-European Agreement With Cloud Provider Scaleway

10/18/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
10/18/2021
PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has signed a pan-European agreement with Scaleway, a multi-cloud service provider for startups and developers. Scaleway's public cloud solutions will be available through ArrowSphere, Arrow's award-winning cloud management platform.

Scaleway is a single way to create, deploy and scale infrastructure in the public cloud. It allows organisations to try, test and develop in affordable environments, with access to more than 40 cloud services. Scaleway offers its own computing resources orchestration software to provide customers with greater flexibility, allowing them to choose the best European regions to deploy cloud resources through Scaleway's user interface/API, building multi-region, high availability environments and applications.

Eric Gourmelen, vice president IT for Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business, said, "Data sovereignty and GDPR compliance are key considerations for our channel partners and their end-users. Our collaboration with hyperscaler Scaleway strengthens our offerings of cloud solutions based in Europe. Thanks to the 'ArrowSphere fast onboarding' program launched earlier this year, the quality of our APIs, and technical expertise of both companies, the integration of Scaleway offerings in ArrowSphere happened very fast."

Yann Lechelle, CEO at Scaleway said, "We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Arrow. The addition of Scaleway to ArrowSphere will make it easy for channel partners to access our cloud solutions ecosystem. The collaboration will be a vital component of our growth strategy, and Arrow's marketing support also makes it easy to target by country, growing our marketplace in Europe. Our solutions are designed and built to work together. Each element, which includes compute, storage and network modules, can be added to a project in just a few clicks and so the infrastructure can grow and flex as required."

The ArrowSphere platform helps channel partners to manage, differentiate and scale their cloud business. Its marketplace includes all the leading hyperscale providers, as well as public and private IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and cloud software offerings. The platform provides end-to-end cloud lifecycle management with features like automated provisioning, comprehensive billing integration, reporting and predictive analytics. ArrowSphere also offers integrated DevOps and customizable storefronts that enable end customers to manage their own transactions.

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 17:21:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 538 M - -
Net income 2021 973 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 470 M 8 470 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 56,9%
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 117,93 $
Average target price 126,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean J. Kerins Chief Operating Officer
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.21.20%8 470
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%555 552
NVIDIA CORPORATION67.46%545 676
INTEL CORPORATION9.31%220 944
BROADCOM INC.14.94%207 146
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.47%179 518