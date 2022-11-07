Advanced search
    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59 2022-11-07 pm EST
103.85 USD   -0.34%
01:40pArrow Electronics Signs Sunway Communication to Expand RF Connectivity Offering
BU
10:09aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Arrow Electronics to $111 From $120, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/04Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Arrow Electronics to $125 From $150, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arrow Electronics Signs Sunway Communication to Expand RF Connectivity Offering

11/07/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Portfolio includes high-precision UWB solutions

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) has signed an agreement with Sunway Communication, a developer and manufacturer of components and modules for RF connectivity applications, that will see Arrow offering and supporting the entire Sunway portfolio throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

While Arrow will supply Sunway’s full product range, the initial focus of the engagement will be on the Sunway Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solutions. These include modules and development kits based on NXP® Semiconductors TrimensionTM UWB portfolio that enables the development of applications, including device tracking, real-time locating systems and access control for consumer and industrial settings. The devices use Time-of-Flight and Angle-of-Arrival measurements to determine relative positions in three dimensions with a high degree of accuracy.

Founded in 2006, Sunway has grown to become a global player in the wireless connectivity space and now has over 10,000 employees. The company has consistently invested in research and development, filing over 2,000 patents, and concentrated on the introduction of products based on state-of-the-art technologies in order to maintain its competitiveness. The broad product range includes antennas, RF modules, wireless charging modules, EMC/EMI solutions, transmission lines, cables and connectors.

“Arrow’s extensive engineering and sales infrastructure is perfectly suited to support new customers in the adoption of our expanding standard product portfolio, as well as for customized products,” said Robert Berg, vice president, Sunway Communication. “As Sunway continues to innovate, we look forward to working together, helping companies to get wirelessly connected products to market faster.”

“NXP Trimension represents one of the broadest UWB portfolios available, with tailored sensing solutions for vehicles, smartphones and IoT devices. Sunway Communication’s modules and antennas make it easy to integrate our solutions into the increasing amount of IoT devices,” said Peter Pirc, senior marketing manager for UWB Mobile & IoT Solutions, NXP Semiconductors. “This agreement with Arrow, with whom NXP has a strong and well-established relationship, is a welcome development that will enhance the choice and possibilities available to the market.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 188 M - -
Net income 2022 1 420 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 409 M 6 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 104,20 $
Average target price 113,14 $
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean J. Kerins President, CEO, COO & Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Long Executive Chairman
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shantnu Sharma Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-22.40%6 409
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.87%352 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.89%308 926
BROADCOM INC.-30.07%188 450
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.70%147 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.66%119 599