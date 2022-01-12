Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arrow Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arrow Electronics : Upgrades ArrowSphere to Support Microsoft's New Commerce Experience for Channel Partners

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01/12/2022
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--Arrow Electronics, Inc. has enhanced ArrowSphere, Arrow's award-winning cloud management platform, to channel partners with the tools they need to streamline the transition to Microsoft's new commerce experience.

Having started with the Microsoft Azure plan, Microsoft will now transition all seat-based cloud offerings to Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program in its updated commerce experience, including products such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Windows 365. The transition to the new commerce experience will start in January 2022, and it will be the only way to transact seat-based products in CSP for new end customers from March 2022 and for existing end customers from July 2022.

Eric Gourmelen, vice president of IT for global cloud at Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business, said, "The transition to Microsoft's new commerce experience will be a significant undertaking for IT solution providers. Arrow is committed to making the transition as seamless as possible, and we have added industry-leading functionality to our ArrowSphere platform that helps users to easily understand, purchase and manage products with the new license terms and pricing models. Feedback from early adopters has been extremely positive."

The latest enhancements to ArrowSphere include:
* Clear identification of all new commerce experience products
* Consolidated management of existing and new commerce experience products, allowing a staged migration of customers and mixed portfolio of subscriptions as required
* Integration of Microsoft's new business rules to help ensure purchasing choices adhere to the new terms and conditions
* Purchasing safeguards and alerts to protect against mistaken purchases
* Support for both individual and bulk migration of subscriptions

These extend the new commerce experience features already included for Azure, such as Partner Earned Credit monitoring and alerts, and advanced configuration capabilities for Azure Reserved Instances.

ArrowSphere simplifies the operational complexity of selling hybrid multicloud solutions and provides channel partners with the business intelligence necessary to manage and scale operations. The platform includes features like automated provisioning, comprehensive billing integration, reporting, predictive analytics, and white-label storefronts.

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
08:06aARROW ELECTRONICS : Upgrades ArrowSphere to Support Microsoft's New Commerce Experience fo..
PU
2021Stifel Adjusts Arrow Electronics' Price Target to $140 From $130; Hold Rating Kept
MT
2021Arrow Electronics Approves $600 Million Common Share Repurchases
MT
2021Arrow Electronics Announces Additional $600 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
2021ArrowSphere Achieves ISO 27001 Certification
BU
2021Arrow Electronics Expands Collaboration With Commvault Adding Metallic Services to Arro..
BU
2021Arrow Electronics Expands Collaboration with Commvault Adding Metallic Services to Arro..
CI
2021ARROW ELECTRONICS INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
2021Arrow Electronics Camera Modules Enable Plug-and-Play Addition of Vision Capabilities t..
BU
2021Arrow Electronics Camera Modules Enable Plug-And-Play Addition of Vision Capabilities t..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 380 M - -
Net income 2021 1 040 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 281 M 9 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 133,29 $
Average target price 130,71 $
Spread / Average Target -1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean J. Kerins Chief Operating Officer
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-0.73%9 281
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.42%695 425
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.85%609 169
BROADCOM INC.-6.52%256 828
INTEL CORPORATION8.56%227 386
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED1.38%207 648