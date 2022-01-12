Arrow Electronics : Upgrades ArrowSphere to Support Microsoft's New Commerce Experience for Channel Partners

01/12/2022

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--Arrow Electronics, Inc. has enhanced ArrowSphere, Arrow's award-winning cloud management platform, to channel partners with the tools they need to streamline the transition to Microsoft's new commerce experience.



Having started with the Microsoft Azure plan, Microsoft will now transition all seat-based cloud offerings to Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program in its updated commerce experience, including products such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Windows 365. The transition to the new commerce experience will start in January 2022, and it will be the only way to transact seat-based products in CSP for new end customers from March 2022 and for existing end customers from July 2022.



Eric Gourmelen, vice president of IT for global cloud at Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business, said, "The transition to Microsoft's new commerce experience will be a significant undertaking for IT solution providers. Arrow is committed to making the transition as seamless as possible, and we have added industry-leading functionality to our ArrowSphere platform that helps users to easily understand, purchase and manage products with the new license terms and pricing models. Feedback from early adopters has been extremely positive."



The latest enhancements to ArrowSphere include:

* Clear identification of all new commerce experience products

* Consolidated management of existing and new commerce experience products, allowing a staged migration of customers and mixed portfolio of subscriptions as required

* Integration of Microsoft's new business rules to help ensure purchasing choices adhere to the new terms and conditions

* Purchasing safeguards and alerts to protect against mistaken purchases

* Support for both individual and bulk migration of subscriptions



These extend the new commerce experience features already included for Azure, such as Partner Earned Credit monitoring and alerts, and advanced configuration capabilities for Azure Reserved Instances.

ArrowSphere simplifies the operational complexity of selling hybrid multicloud solutions and provides channel partners with the business intelligence necessary to manage and scale operations. The platform includes features like automated provisioning, comprehensive billing integration, reporting, predictive analytics, and white-label storefronts.