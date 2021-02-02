Log in
Arrow Electronics : and Jorjin to Offer Integrated High- Precision and Low-Power Millimeter-wave Radar-Sensing Solution for Detecting and Tracking Micro Motions

02/02/2021 | 01:36am EST
Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced the launch of an integrated millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar-sensing solution, based on Infineon's XENSIV™ mmWave radar chip. This integrated module solution, manufactured by Jorjin Technologies, enables engineers to rapidly deploy detecting and tracking capability of micro and macro motions with high sensitivity and accuracy for developing next-generation smart home and building and healthcare applications.

According to a recent research report, the radar sensors market is expected to reach USD 22 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 18 percent in the next five years1. The proliferation of radar-sensing technology has been driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for more intuitive presence and motion-detection features to enhance user experience, security, and safety.

Comparing to traditional passive infrared and ultrasonic sensors, mmWave radar-sensing technology offers many performance benefits. Radar sensors do not require operating with a direct line of sight, making it possible to be concealed or disguised underneath plywood or plastic enclosures for addressing privacy and security considerations. Radar sensing is also highly adaptable to environmental conditions such as darkness, sunshine, smoke, fog, or haze, thus reducing detection errors and improving accuracy.

This all-in-one integrated solution enables the detection of human presence within a configurable range. Micro-movement detection like typing in front of a notebook and macro-movement detection like walking inside a room can be detected. Powered by Infineon's XENSIV™ mmWave radar chip and its proprietary radar presence detection algorithms, the solution incorporates a processor system based on Infineon's ARM Cortex-M4F, an integrated 1Tx/3Rx antenna, and an on-board power regulator. The unique antenna in package (AIP) with built-in detector feature makes it easier for engineers to integrate mmWave radar sensing capability, without prior technical know-how in radio frequency, antenna design or radar signal processing. Low power consumption and small-form-factor offer cost-effective benefits. The solution is FCC pre-test ready.

'Arrow's extensive sensing technology portfolio, engineering services, and industry expertise help engineers and innovators acquire the kind of technological capabilities it takes to create, make, and manage smart and connected devices. Infineon's mmWave radar technology is a great addition to our IoT portfolio. Our technical collaboration with Jorjin Technologies enables us to bring to market this integrated and ready-to-use module for quick adoption of mmWave radar technology,' said Esmond Wong, Arrow's vice president of supplier management for the Asia-Pacific region.

Jorjin Technologies is a leading module solution provider in Taiwan specializing in AR and IoT. 'We are excited to work with Infineon and Arrow to facilitate the diffusion of mmWave radar technology into new fields such as smart home, security and even healthcare applications. With more than 10 years of industry experience, our module design and production expertise help simplify the implementation of mmWave sensor solutions,' said Tom Liang, Chairman of Jorjin Technologies.

To help engineers designing mmWave radar-sensing technology, Arrow now offers the integrated module solution MM5D91-00 and evaluation kit MM5D91E00 from Jorjin Technologies. For more information, visit https://www.arrow.com/en/research-and-events/articles/millimeter-wave-radar.

About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at www.arrow.com.

1 https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/the-radar-sensors-market-was-valued-at-usd-10-32-billion-in-2019-and-it-is-expected-to-reach-usd-22-billion-by-2025-registering-a-cagr-of-18-36-during-2020-2025-1029260856

