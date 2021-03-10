Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arrow Electronics, Inc.    ARW

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arrow Electronics : HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Now Available via ArrowSphere

03/10/2021 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced HPE GreenLake cloud services are now available via its ArrowSphere cloud marketplace at pre-configured and pre-priced offers through the Swift Sales Program.

Available in over 35 countries globally, and with thousands of channel partners and hundreds of thousands of end customers active in the platform, ArrowSphere helps simplify the complexity of delivering hybrid cloud solutions while providing customers with the necessary business intelligence for their operations. HPE GreenLake provides customers with flexible cloud services that can run on-premises—at the edge, in data centers or in colocations.

“HPE GreenLake now joins the leading global hyperscalers on the ArrowSphere platform, as well as an extensive portfolio of SaaS and cloud software solutions,” said Ben Klay, vice president of alliances in Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “HPE GreenLake cloud services are a significant addition to ArrowSphere, as it means more resellers can easily offer public and private cloud services that can be managed from quote to cash through one single pane of glass.”

The HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio offers a range of cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine-learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs.

“With HPE GreenLake now integrated into ArrowSphere, Arrow’s cloud management marketplace, thousands of solution providers can embrace and drive digital transformation for their customers, enabling them to access and offer a cloud experience everywhere. We consider Arrow as a trusted advisor of our shared partners, and these partners can now quickly and seamlessly access pre-configured HPE GreenLake offers via ArrowSphere,” said Simon Ewington, vice president of Worldwide Distribution, HPE.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:45pARROW ELECTRONICS  : HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Now Available via ArrowSphere
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Interrupts 90-Day Buy Trend at Arrow Electr..
MT
03/02ARROW ELECTRONICS  : to Offer EMEA Channel Partners Liqid Composable Disaggregat..
PU
03/01ARROW ELECTRONICS  : Insider Makes Significant Stock Sells in Arrow Electronics ..
MT
02/27ARROW ELECTRONICS  : ARW) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Arrow Electronics Insider Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale with..
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Arrow Electronics Insider Gets Stock Award Makes Tax Sale with ..
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Arrow Electronics Awarded Stock Portion of Which is ..
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Arrow Electronics Insider Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Ta..
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Arrow Electronics Insider Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay Ta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32 847 M - -
Net income 2021 663 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 671 M 7 671 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 107,88 $
Last Close Price 102,82 $
Spread / Highest target 9,90%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean J. Kerins Chief Operating Officer
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.5.67%7 671
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.64%545 276
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.10%310 502
INTEL CORPORATION20.13%254 628
BROADCOM INC.1.31%181 089
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.23%157 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ