Arrow Electronics, Inc.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Arrow Electronics : to Offer EMEA Channel Partners Liqid Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure Solutions

03/02/2021 | 04:35am EST
PARIS, France--Arrow Electronics announced today that it will offer Liqid's software-defined, adaptive data platform to the channel in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region. Liqid is a composable disaggregated infrastructure provider.

Liqid's solutions disaggregates data center devices and enable these resources to be pooled and shared across intelligent fabrics. Dynamic infrastructure orchestration delivers improved IT agility, and increased efficiency for the data center footprint.

'Arrow works closely with technology providers to deliver solutions that meet the current needs of the channel while anticipating future use, and today's AI applications are driving changes in underlying infrastructure to accommodate data requirements,' said Alexis Brabant, vice president sales of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. 'The addition of Liqid to Arrow's solutions portfolio allows Arrow to offer a way to extend the life cycle of hardware investments while adding discreet accelerators on demand as required, enabling IT users in EMEA to better evolve their IT strategy over time compared to traditional sales cycles.'

'We are excited to extend our collaboration with Arrow to include VARs in the EMEA territories to better support global research challenges and accelerate the development of a wide variety of critical technologies and solutions,' said Nader Soudah, vice president, channel, Liqid. 'Working with our global technology alliance partners in the channel, Liqid is able to deliver combined solutions from the wider Arrow portfolio of VARs servicing the EMEA territory to help exponentially increase data center performance and efficiency for emerging high-value applications such as AI.'

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
