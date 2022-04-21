Log in
Arrow Electronics to Host First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/21/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/2289065 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available at investor.arrow.com. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Category: Investor Relations


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 152 M - -
Net income 2022 1 270 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 679 M 7 679 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 53,5%
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 114,57 $
Average target price 139,63 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Long Vice President
Richard A. Seidlitz Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean J. Kerins Chief Operating Officer
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-14.67%7 679
NVIDIA CORPORATION-26.96%537 912
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-8.13%505 362
BROADCOM INC.-10.17%244 038
INTEL CORPORATION-6.58%196 705
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%165 583