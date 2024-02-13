Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced its management is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla.

Management will be presenting at 1:40pm ET and available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time. The presentation will be available via webcast on the events page of investor.arrow.com.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213198513/en/