ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

ARW
Arrow Electronics : to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

08/25/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Sept. 8, 2020 at 11:40 A.M. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available via live webcast. To access the webcast, visit investor.arrow.com where additional investor information is available. The webcast will remain available for two weeks following the presentation date.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 819 M - -
Net income 2020 437 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 991 M 5 991 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 61,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-8.92%5 991
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.31%377 439
NVIDIA CORPORATION116.24%313 936
INTEL CORPORATION-17.89%208 992
BROADCOM INC.5.69%134 330
QUALCOMM, INC.31.37%130 777
