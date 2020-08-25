Arrow Electronics : to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Sept. 8, 2020 at 11:40 A.M. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available via live webcast. To access the webcast, visit investor.arrow.com where additional investor information is available. The webcast will remain available for two weeks following the presentation date.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

